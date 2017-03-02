Man arrested for physically assaulting woman at Day’s Inn

Police were called to Days Inn when a guest refused to pay his bill, and it led to the arrest of a Southington man for physically assaulting a woman in his room.

Officers were dispatched to the hotel at 30 Laning St. at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 when it was reported that Lucas Calvo, 25, of Southington, did not pay his bill but was refusing to leave. When they arrived at Calvo’s room, they observed a large amount of blood on the bedding and on the walls in the room.

The investigation showed that the female victim and Calvo were involved in an argument inside the room, and Calvo began punching the victim several times on the head. As a result of the assault, the woman suffered serious head and facial injuries. She was transported to Hartford Hospital via ambulance.

The blood splatter and the condition of the room required the management to contact an outside contractor to clean the room.

Calvo was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters where he was processed and charged with second degree assault, disorderly conduct, cruelty to persons, third degree criminal mischief, and first degree criminal trespassing. He was held on a $500,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on March 2.

This incident was classified as a domestic violence incident, so no further details on the victim can be released by police.