Undefeated in the regular season

The Blue Knight swimming and diving team capped off the regular season by clinching the CCC South region title for the first time in more than a decade as they prepare for the conference meet.

Southington’s female swimmers also completed their regular season by making a splash at an annual championship meet.

Win at NW Catholic

FEB. 21—The Knights remained undefeated with a 94-64 victory at NW Catholic on Tuesday. It was the first time the Knights finished the regular season undefeated during Evan Tuttle’s tenure, and Southington’s first conference title since 2005.

The following finished first in the meet: Tyler Heidgerd in the 200 freestyle (1:57.62); PJ Ramsey in the 50 freestyle (24.67); Chase Galayda in diving (211.65); Zack Blake in the 100 freestyle (53.29) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.89); Derek Melanson in the 500 freestyle (5:15.10); Evan Bender in the 100 backstroke (1:01.65); Bender, Joe Savarese, Ramsey, and Blake in the 200 medley relay (1:51.23); Ramsey, Brian Egan, Heidgerd, and Nick Kelley in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.58); and Brendon Egan, Brian Egan, Melanson, and Heidgerd in the 400 freestyle relay (3:42.34).

Melanson just missed qualifying for the Class LL meet in the 500 freestyle by one tenth of a second.

Southington finished the regular season at 11-0 overall (5-0 home, 6-0 away) with a regional record of 8-0 in the CCC South and a divisional record of 5-0 in the CCC South White.

The Knights will enter the postseason this week when they compete at the CCC South White diving championship at the Westminster School in Simsbury on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. and the CCC South White swimming championship at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford on Wednesday, Mar. 1 at 3:30 p.m.

The following are currently qualified for the state meet: Brendon Egan (200 individual medley, 2:09.64), Blake (50 freestyle, 23.6), Emerson Suski (diving, 207.95), Kian Siadat (diving, 161.1), Galayda (diving, 226.95), Heidgerd, (100 backstroke, 58.84), Brendon Egan (100 backstroke, 58.78), Melanson (100 backstroke, 59.85), and Evan Bender (100 backstroke, 59.85).

SPLASH Classic

FEB. 25—While the Blue Knights prepared for the conference championships, the Lady Knights competed in their final meet of the season. The female members of the boys swimming and diving team placed third overall with 136 points at the SPLASH Classic, which is a championship meet for those girls that compete during the winter swimming and diving season.

Top individual performances from the meet included the following: Julie Duszak in the 50 freestyle (2nd, 25.09) and 100 breaststroke (2nd, 1:11.75); Sarah Meade in the 100 backstroke (2nd, 1:03.81) and 50 freestyle (3rd, 25.36); Victoria Duszak in diving (7th, 268.5); Julia Wakefield in the 100 backstroke (8th, 1:08.39) and 200 individual medley (9th, 2:33.52); and Elena Famiglietti in the 100 breaststroke (7th, 1:17.91) and 100 freestyle (12th, 1:02.76).

In the relays, Meade, Julie Duszak, Kornelia Jez, and Wakefield took second in the 200 medley relay (1:57.31) and third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.05).

For this week's box scores, click here: (http://southingtonobserver.com/2017/02/28/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-march-3-edition/).