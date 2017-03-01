Police catch burglar for breaking into a car at Comfort Inn

Police arrested a man for breaking into a vehicle at the Comfort Inn in Southington on Oct. 6, 2016. On Feb. 24, David Sanchez, 43, last known to live in Waterbury, appeared in Bristol Superior Court after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is currently incarcerated at the New Haven Correctional Center.

The investigation began when police arrived at the Comfort Inn at 64 Knotter Dr. after receiving reports of a burglary to a vehicle that was parked overnight at the hotel. Police found the passenger side window smashed out with several construction tools stolen from the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at approximately $400.00 with the stolen tools valued at approximately $2,650.

Fingerprints and palm prints were taken from the scene, and they were linked back to Sanchez.

Sanchez was charged with third degree larceny and third degree criminal mischief. He was held on a $5,000 bond with a same-day court appearance.