CyberKnights announce schedule

The CyberKnights are getting ready to defend last year’s top four finish, and competition begins this weekend.

This year, the game is called Steamworks and will allow human players to be on the playing field for the first time ever. Teams need to construct a robot that can shoot balls into a goal, deliver gears, and climb up to an airship.

District Events

The team will compete at the Waterbury District Event on Saturday, March 4 to Sunday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Wilby High School, 460 Bucks Hill Rd. in Waterbury.

On Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 2, the team will compete at the Hartford District Event, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hartford Public High School, 55 Forest St. in Hartford.

Regional Events

From Thursday, March 16 through Saturday, March 18 the CyberKnights will compete at the New York Tech Valley Regional Event, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the ECAV Arena at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, People’s Drive, Troy, N.Y.

