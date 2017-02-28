Obituary: Donald G. Graves, 73

Donald G. Graves, 73, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. He was the husband of the late Diane (Kennedy) Graves.

Donald was born on March 15, 1943 in Middletown the son of the late Gustave and Margaret (Crocker) Graves. He was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement he spent his career in the trucking industry including a lengthy tenure at E.J. Davis Trucking Co. in North Haven.

Donald was a member of the First Baptist Church and a former Deacon of the church. He had been a member of the VFW and the American Legion Post #72.

He is survived by his son Thomas Donald Graves of Plantsville, 2 sisters Sonja and her husband Robert Langer of Clinton and Shirley Goodspeed of Old Saybrook along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 10:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to the First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave. Southington at 11 am. Burial will be at Wonx Spring Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 5-7 pm

Donations may be made in his memory to Southington Social Services, 91 Norton St. Plantsville, CT 06479

