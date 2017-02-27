Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Feb. 25

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Feb. 25. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Gymnastics: The Lady Knights placed fourth with 131.3 points out of eight teams when they competed at the Class L championship at Pomperaug High School in Southbury. Southington came into the meet with an average score of 133.07. Greenwich (142.575) won the Class L title for the second-straight year. The Cardinals came into the meet with an average score of 138.28. Trumbull (140.7) came into the meet with an average score of 138.39 and finished as runner-up behind Greenwich, followed by Fairfield Ludlowe (132.2) in third. Glastonbury (129.5) placed fifth, followed by NFA (128.6), Newtown (127.475), and Staples (123.675). Southington finished third on vault (34.15), third on beam (33.4), fifth on floor (33.75), and sixth on bars (30). Rachel Williams paced the Knights by finishing ninth overall in all-around (33.3), leading the team on beam (T6th, 8.9). Kayla Birmingham led on vault (9th, 8.825) and floor (9th, 8.75). Kat Rothstein led on bars (11th, 8). Greenwich finished first on vault (36.575), bars (34.1), and beam (36.075), placing second on floor. The Cardinals were marshaled by Adnerys De Jesus who led the team on vault (1st, 9.6), bars (1st, 9.4), floor (1st, 9.6), and in all-around (1st, 37.725). Samantha Markland of Trumbull had the top score on beam (9.6). Trumbull finished first on floor (35.9). Although they didn’t qualify as a team, the Knights are still sending four gymnasts to the state open at New Milford High School on Saturday, Mar. 4. Those gymnasts include Williams on beam (14th, 8.8875) and floor (15th, 8.975), Birmingham on vault (20th, 8.9375) and floor (28th, 8.8), Rothstein on bars (36th, 8.35) and beam (39th, 8.4625), and Taryn Meenan on vault (25th, 8.8875). The top four scoring teams from divisional championships who qualified to compete for the open team championship include Woodstock Academy (151.425), Greenwich, Trumbull, and Daniel Hand (137.3). The top gymnasts in each event include the following: De Jesus on vault (9.65), Logan Grace of Woodstock Academy on bars (9.6125), and Paige Stuyniski of Woodstock Academy on beam (9.7625), floor (9.575), and in all-around (38.1875).

Ice Hockey: The Warrior-Knights clinched a spot in the CCC South regional tournament with a 5-2 win over Bolton-Coventry-Rockville (2-17-1) at the Bolton Ice Palace in their regular season finale. Enfield-East Granby-Stafford (4-13-2) falling, 7-2, to Farmington Valley (15-4) at home also helped the Warrior-Knights clinch a spot in the regional tournament. Hall-Southington finished the regular season at 9-8-3 overall (6-3-1 home, 3-5-2 away), finishing fourth out of seven teams in the CCC South with a 5-6-1 regional record. The Warrior-Knights were also 7-3-2 against Division III teams and 1-5-1 against Division II teams. Although Farmington Valley still has to play Newington Co-op (3-13-3) in their regular season finale, the Generals locked up the CCC South title with a 10-1 regional record. The Warrior-Knights will play the Generals in the first round (semifinals) of the CCC South tournament. The other semifinal contest will feature No. 2 Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville (16-3) against No. 3 EO Smith-Tolland (11-9). Pairings for the Division III tournament are to be announced by the CIAC by noon on Friday, Mar. 3.

Boys Swimming & Diving: While the Blue Knights prepare for the CCC South White swimming and diving championships, the Lady Knights competed in their final meet of the season. The female members of the boys swimming and diving team placed third overall with 136 points at the SPLASH Classic, which is a championship meet for those girls that compete during the winter swimming and diving season. Julie Duszak was runner-up in both the 50 freestyle (25.09) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.75). Sarah Meade was runner-up in the 100 backstroke (1:03.81) and finished third in the 50 freestyle (25.36). Victoria Duszak finished seventh in diving (268.5). Julia Wakefield finished eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:08.39) and ninth in the 200 individual medley (2:33.52). Elena Famiglietti finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.91) and 12th in the 100 freestyle (1:02.76).

In the relays, Meade, Julie Duszak, Kornelia Jez, and Wakefield took second in the 200 medley relay (1:57.31) and third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.05). The boys swimming and diving team will enter the postseason next week when they compete at the CCC South White diving championship at the Westminster School in Simsbury on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and the CCC South White swimming championship at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford on Wednesday, Mar. 1. The following are currently qualified for the state meet: Brendon Egan (200 individual medley, 2:09.64), Blake (50 freestyle, 23.6), Emerson Suski (diving, 207.95), Kian Siadat (diving, 161.1), Galayda (diving, 226.95), Heidgerd, (100 backstroke, 58.84), Brendon Egan (100 backstroke, 58.78), Melanson (100 backstroke, 59.85), and Evan Bender (100 backstroke, 59.85).

Wrestling: Southington entered eight wrestlers in the state open at Hillhouse High School and placed fourth with 85.5 points out of 94 teams. Danbury (212.5) won the open title with six champions, one runner-up, and eight medalists. Newtown (90) took second with one champion, one runner-up, and three medalists. Fairfield Warde (86.5) finished in third with one champion and three medalists. Paul Calo (160) finished as runner-up after falling to Ryan Devivo of Xavier in a 5-3 decision in sudden death. Devivo scored two points on a takedown with 25 seconds remaining in the extra period. Austin Abacherli (152) finished third in his weight class after falling to Michael Ross of Foran in a 5-1 decision. Abacherli defeated Tom Gatti of Middletown, 6-1 decision, in the third-place bout. Ross went on to defeat Michael Angers of Tolland, 15-0 technical fall at 3:40, in the championship bout. Richard Rivera (220) took fifth with a 3-1 decision over Renelson Michel of New London in the fifth-place bout. Rivera fell, 6-4 decision, to Andrew Marquis of Danbury in sudden death in the semifinals after Marquis earned two points from a takedown with 34 seconds remaining in the extra period. Marquis went on to defeat Thomas Long of Newtown, 6-5 decision, in the championship bout. Tagan Welch (138) and Jimmy Starr (285) advanced as far as the quarterfinals. Jacob Cardozo (113), Shaun Wagner (132), and Julian Robles (195) advanced as far as the round of 16. Wagner made it to the round of four in the consolation bracket. Calo, Abacherli, and Rivera will represent Southington at the 53rd annual New England championship, scheduled for Friday, Mar. 3 to Saturday, Mar. 4 at the Providence Career and Technical Center in Providence, RI.

**Southington Winter Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0 (3-0).

Week 2—5-3 (2-3).

Week 3—10-8-1 (5-5-1).

Week 4—15-10-1 (5-2).

Week 5—22-13-1 (7-3).

Week 6—27-17-1 (5-4).

Week 7—36-18-1 (9-1).

Week 8—46-21-2 (10-3-1).

Week 9—54-23-3 (8-2-1).

Week 10—60-28-3 (6-5).

Week 11—63-29-3 (3-1).

Postseason:

0-1.

Teams Qualified for State Tournament—Girls Basketball (12-8), Boys Basketball (9-11), Ice Hockey (9-8-3).

Swimmers Qualified for Class LL Meet:

200 Individual Medley—Brendon Egan, 2:09.64, 1/13/17, vs. East Catholic.

50 Freestyle—Zachary Blake, 23.6, 1/18/17, at Avon.

Diving—Emerson Suski, 207.95, 2/3/17, at Bristol Co-op (2nd improved); Kian Siadat, 161.1, 1/18/17, at Avon; Chase Galayda, 226.95, 2/14/17, at Farmington.

100 Backstroke—Tyler Heidgerd, 58.84, 2/1/17, vs. Hall (1st improved); Brendon Egan, 58.78, 1/13/17, vs. East Catholic; Derek Melanson, 59.85, 1/20/17, at East Hartford; Evan Bender, 59.85, 2/3/17, at Bristol Co-op.

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.