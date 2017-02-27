Police investigate two-car crash on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike

Police are investigating an early morning automobile accident on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike at on Sunday at 2 a.m., at the intersection with South End Road, which resulted in serious injuries.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a report about a two-car accident with injuries. The driver of one of the vehicles was identified as Jonathan Amenta, 26, of Southington. The driver of the second vehicle was Terri Carson, 19, of Meriden. Both cars, along with an Eversource utility pole, were damaged in the collision.

Amenta was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital by American Medical Response (AMR) after sustaining serious, life-threatening injuries. Carson had three occupants in her vehicle, and one was transported to Mid-State Hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours while Southington’s accident investigation team was investigating the collision. The roads were re-opened at 7:30 a.m.

No charges have been filed at this time. Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this collision contact Officer Jeremy Busa at (860) 621-0101 or jbusa@southingtonpolice.org.