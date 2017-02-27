Police are investigating motorcycle crash on East Street

Police are looking for anybody with information about a motorcycle accident on Friday, Feb. 24 on East Street, in the area of Savage Street.

Southington police responded to the scene of a motor vehicle collision at 2:26 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that Robbin Sisti, 56, of Southington was traveling west on East Street on a motorcycle when she drove off the north side of the roadway and struck a large rock and a utility pole. Sisti and the motocycle came to a stop in the brush on the side of the roadway.

Sisti sustained non-life threatening, but serious injuries. She was transported to Waterbury Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this crash contact Officer Ryan Lair by phone at (860) 621-0101 or by email at rlair@southingtonpolice.org.