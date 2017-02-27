Obituary: Rose Marie Johnson, 86

Rose Marie Johnson, 86, of Southington, passed away on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at the Cheshire Regional Rehab. She was the wife of the late Lewis Johnson.

She was born in Dednam, MA the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Carpenito) Dolan. Rose played the piano and organ for St. Dominic Church she was instrumental in the early stages of the Church playing at the schools before the church was even built. She also taught religion classes at St. Dominic. She loved to sew and she had made many costumes for the school plays at Thalberg School.

She is survived by her two sons Paul Johnson and his wife Lyn and Michael Johnson and his wife Heidi all of Southington, four grandchildren, Ashley, Lynsey, Stephen and Amber. Rose also leaves her sister Cecelia Hamel of MA. She was predeceased by a sister Marion Dolan and a brother Daniel Dolan.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at St. Thomas Cemetery at a time to be announced. Calling hours will be on Monday from 5-7 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com