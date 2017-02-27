Council approves bid packages, Calendar House to break ground

The Town Council unanimously voted in favor of five bid packages for the construction of the new Calendar House facility at their meeting tonight, Feb. 27. With this approval, officials can start breaking ground on the project.

More proposals are due in the following months, but Town Attorney Mark Sciota said that five were the most important to begin the project. The packages involved electrical, sheet-rock, steel and metal, and other pertinent materials for the construction.

Work is expected to begin by the end of March.

For the full story, read this week’s Observer.