YMCA offers outdoor leadership weekend

The YMCA’s Future Leaders of Youth (F.L.Y.) weekend retreat is currently seeking teens that are looking to develop their skills. During this two-day program, teens will build skills that will mold them into a future leader of their peers. This weekend retreat aims to prepare teens to take on leadership roles for sports teams in high school and beyond.

The program runs from 10 a.m. on April 29 through 3 p.m. on April 30. During the retreat, participants will explore the wilderness of YMCA Camp Sloper through activities such as hiking, rock climbing, archery, boating, and outdoor cooking.

Officials said in a press release that the weekend is designed so that participants leave with higher confidence, more courage, a deeper sense of community awareness, higher emotional intelligence, and a “much larger sense of wonder.”

“I am very excited for this program,” YMCA teen program director Adam Dubois said in the press release. “We have been going for training and talking with other YMCAs that host similar programs with amazing results.”

Membership is not required to attend the F.L.Y. program, but teens will need to register at the front desk of the Southington Community YMCA. The cost is $65, which covers food and supplies for the weekend retreat ($45 for YMCA program members, $35 for full members).

Space is limited to 15 people on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, contact Adam Dubois, (860) 426-9530 or adubois@sccymca.org.