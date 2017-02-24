Philadelphia man arrested for Southington burglary and car theft

Police arrested a Philadelphia man for a Southington home burglary and car theft in January. Patrick Thompson, 21, currently in the New Haven Correctional Institution, presented at the Bristol Superior Court on Friday, Feb. 17, where he was taken into custody by Southington police.

According to the warrant, police were dispatched to a residence on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike on Jan. 16, 2017 at approximately 5:15 p.m. after receiving a report about a residential burglary. Indications were that someone entered the residence by pushing through a piece of cardboard covering a window. At the time, nothing appeared to be missing.

At 9:36 p.m. police were called back to the scene after receiving a report that a 2003 Jeep Liberty was missing from the garage. It appeared the suspect returned to the residence after the police left and stole the vehicle. The victim also reported that his brown leather wallet was now missing from the living room table. The wallet contained cash, the victim’s Connecticut driver’s license, and a debit card, along with other miscellaneous items.

The following day, at approximately 4:14 a.m., state police were dispatched to I-84 westbound in the area of exits 16-17 on a report of a disabled vehicle stopped in the left lane. That vehicle turned out to be the stolen 2003 Jeep Liberty. Thompson was identified as the driver, and he was arrested by state police for the stolen vehicle and drug charges. Southington detectives applied for and received the warrant from the court.

Thompson was charged by Southington police with second degree burglary, third degree criminal trespassing, sixth degree larceny, and third degree criminal mischief. He was held on the $100,000 bond.