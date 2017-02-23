‘Rise Against Hunger’ event on March 25

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is coordinating a meal packaging event in support of Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization that distributes food and aid to the world’s most vulnerable people.

On Saturday, March 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., volunteers will meet at the Elks Lodge at 114 Main St. in Southington to package meals which are used around the world in areas affected by natural disasters and emergency situations, while also being used routinely in schools to support students.

For more information and to register for the event, visit http://events.stophungernow.org/SPE2017.