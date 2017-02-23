Plantsville Congregational to hold Lenten dinner series

Plantsville Congregational Church at 109 Church St. will begin the observance of Lent with an Ash Wednesday service on Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

The service kicks off the Lenten dinner series which runs on Tuesdays, from March 7 to April 4. This year’s series is called “Our Religious Neighbors” Each evening will begin with a light dinner at 6:15 p.m., followed by a program and discussion led by a guest speaker from a different religion. The public is welcome.