Obituary: Laurie Ahearn, 56

Laurie Ahearn, 56, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 22, 2017.

Born Aug. 12, 1960 in Southington to the late John and Jeannine (Dupuis) Ahearn, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Laurie was generous, charismatic, and intelligent. She was a hard-working single mother and a doting grandmother. When she wasn’t busy spoiling her family, you could find her with a crochet hook in her hand. She will be remembered for her witty humor, fun-loving smile and compassionate heart.

She is survived by her 4 children: Amanda Pratte and her husband Anthony of Plantsville; Bridget Pratt of Meriden; Chloe Pratt and Daniel Parks, both of Plantsville and 5 grandchildren: Elyssa, Fletcher, Gunner, Harley and Iselie, and baby Jace on the way. She is also survived by 5 siblings: Tammy Corriveau and her husband Dale of Plainville; Michael Ahearn and his wife Debra of Wausau, WI; Jeannine Hardy of Brooklin, ME; Timothy Ahearn and his wife Renee of Wausau, WI and Megin Roper and her husband Larry of Wausau, WI and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Laurie’s life will be held at 7p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. An hour of visitation will be held before the service from 6 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.