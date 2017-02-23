Multi-town investigation leads to arrest of narcotics dealer

Police arrested a New Britain man during a multi-town investigation conducted by the Southington Police Department’s special investigation unit with the assistance of the New Britain Police Department’s street crimes unit. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Paul Pereze, 32, of New Britain was arrested on a warrant.

After a month-long investigation into Perez’s involvement in selling narcotics, Southington police were able to secure a warrant for selling narcotics. Perez was taken into custody at his place of employment in New Britain. The warrant was sealed by the court, and no further details will be released.

The warrant carried a $150,000 bond. Perez was held at Southington police headquarters until he appeared at Bristol Court on Feb. 22.