Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Feb. 21

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, Feb. 21. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Basketball: In the first round of the Class LL tournament, the #23 Lady Knights are scheduled to travel to #10 Ridgefield (16-4) on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Game time is 7 p.m. The qualifying round includes the following: #36 Manchester (8-12) at #29 New Britain (11-9) on Thursday, Feb. 23; and #33 West Haven (9-11) at #32 Darien (9-10), #34 Westhill (9-11) at #31 Wilbur Cross (11-9), and #35 East Hartford (8-12) at #30 Wilton (11-9) on Friday, Feb. 24. Other first-round matchups include the following: Darien-West Haven winner at #1 Trumbull (19-1), #17 Fairfield Warde (14-6) at #16 Hamden (15-5), #25 Shelton (12-8) at #8 Norwich Free Academy (16-4), #24 Simsbury (12-8) at #9 Norwalk (16-4), New Britain-Manchester winner at #4 Middletown (18-2), #20 Wethersfield (13-7) at #13 Newtown (15-5), #28 Amity (11-9) at #5 Mercy (17-3), #21 Greenwich (12-7) at #12 Conard (16-4), Wilbur Cross-Westhill winner at #2 Enfield (19-1), #18 Lyman Hall (13-7) at #15 Bristol Eastern (15-5), #26 Danbury (12-8) at #7 Hall (17-3), Wilton-East Hartford winner at #3 New London (18-2), #19 Newington (13-7) at #14 EO Smith (15-5), #27 South Windsor (12-8) at #6 Glastonbury (17-3), and #22 Staples (12-7) at #11 Stamford (16-4). All games are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28. Cheshire (5-15), Fairfield Ludlowe (4-16), New Milford (4-16), Brien McMahon (3-17), New Canaan (3-17), and Bridgeport Central (1-19) did not qualify for the tournament.

Ice Hockey: The Warrior-Knights earned their eighth win of the season to get back to .500 on the year with a one-goal win, 3-2, over EO Smith-Tolland (10-8) at home, achieving their first Division II victory of the season. The Bucks are currently 11th in Division II. Following a scoreless first period, Dusty Kilgore put the Warrior-Knights on the board first with a goal (unassisted) midway through the second. The Bucks knotted the score at 1-1 with a goal less than a minute into the third period. A score—assisted by Jacob Mohr—from Miles Aronow moments later put the Warrior-Knights back on top by a goal, but Aronow circled back around to feed Jeremy Fortin for another goal to seal the deal with just over four minutes remaining in the contest. The Bucks attempted a comeback with a score less than a minute later, but would fall short. The Bucks just missed a goal with a shot off the post on the second period. Zach Monti saved 19 shots on goal. Hall-Southington took 22 shots on goal and committed three of the four penalties in the game. The Warrior-Knights must win their regular season finale against Bolton-Coventry-Rockville (2-15-1) at the Bolton Ice Palace on Saturday, Feb. 25 and have Enfield-East Granby-Stafford (4-11-2) lose to Farmington Valley (14-3) tonight in order to clinch a spot in the CCC South Region tournament. Hall-Southington is currently 8-8-3 overall.

Boys Swimming & Diving: The Blue Knights clinched the CCC South Region title after capping off the regular season by remaining undefeated with a 94-64 victory at Northwest Catholic. It was the first time the Knights finished the regular season undefeated in Evan Tuttle’s tenure with the program. The following finished first in the meet: Tyler Heidgerd in the 200 freestyle (1:57.62); PJ Ramsey in the 50 freestyle (24.67); Chase Galayda in diving (211.65); Zack Blake in the 100 freestyle (53.29) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.89); Derek Melanson in the 500 freestyle (5:15.10); Evan Bender in the 100 backstroke (1:01.65); Bender, Joe Savarese, Ramsey, and Blake in the 200 medley relay (1:51.23); Ramsey, Brian Egan, Heidgerd, and Nick Kelley in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.58); and Brendon Egan, Brian Egan, Melanson, and Heidgerd in the 400 freestyle relay (3:42.34). Melanson just missed qualifying for the Class LL meet in the 500 freestyle by one tenth of a second. Southington finished the regular season at 11-0 overall (5-0 home, 6-0 away) with a regional record of 8-0 in the CCC South and a divisional record of 5-0 in the CCC South White. The Knights will enter the postseason next week when they compete at the CCC South White diving championship at the Westminster School in Simsbury on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and the CCC South White swimming championship at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford on Wednesday, Mar. 1. The following are currently qualified for the state meet: Brendon Egan (200 individual medley, 2:09.64), Blake (50 freestyle, 23.6), Emerson Suski (diving, 207.95), Kian Siadat (diving, 161.1), Galayda (diving, 226.95), Heidgerd, (100 backstroke, 58.84), Brendon Egan (100 backstroke, 58.78), Melanson (100 backstroke, 59.85), and Evan Bender (100 backstroke, 59.85).

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.