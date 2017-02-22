Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Feb. 20

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Feb. 20. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: The Blue Knights closed out the regular season by dropping their second-straight game after suffering a 61-44 loss at Amity (14-6) in their second non-conference contest of the season. Although they put up just four points in the second quarter, the Spartans led, 27-19, at halftime with the help of 23 points in the first quarter. The Spartans went on to outscore the Knights, 34-25, in the second half. They finished the game with nine three-pointers and went 8-for-8 from the foul line. Tyler Thomas made six of Amity’s nine threes, burying four in the first quarter alone. The Knights made just one triple in the contest and went 9-for-16 from the charity stripe. Brendan Taylor paced the offense with 11 points. Jeremy Mercier backed Taylor with eight points. Andrew Lohneiss and Tim O’Shea contributed with six points apiece. The Knights will enter the postseason next week when they compete in the Class LL tournament. Pairings are to be announced by the CIAC by noon on Wednesday, Mar. 1. The Knights just missed out on the CCC tournament, but the show must still go on. First-round matchups include the following: #16 Manchester (10-10, 9-9) at #1 Weaver (18-2, 18-0), #15 Hartford Public (10-9, 9-9) at #2 East Catholic (19-1, 17-1), #14 Hall (12-8, 10-8) at #3 Middletown (17-3, 17-1), #13 Wethersfield (12-8, 11-7) at #4 East Hartford (18-2, 16-2), #12 Rocky Hill (13-7, 11-7) at #5 Simsbury (16-4, 14-4), #11 Northwest Catholic (12-8, 11-7) at #6 Bloomfield (15-5, 13-5), #10 Windsor (14-6, 12-6) at #7 Newington (14-6, 13-5), and #9 South Windsor (14-6, 12-6) at #8 Tolland (14-6, 12-6). The first round is set to begin on Thursday, Feb. 23. Southington finished the regular season at 9-11 overall (5-5 home, 4-6 away), garnering a regional record of 7-7 in the CCC Central and a divisional record of 5-3 in the CCC Central Blue. The Knights finished third out of five teams in the division. Simsbury (12-2) won the CCC Central Blue title. Hall (8-6) finished as runner-up. Weaver (15-0) finished as the top team in the central region.

Girls Basketball: In the semifinals of the CCC tournament, #1 Enfield (19-1, 17-1) defeated #4 Glastonbury (17-3, 15-3), 69-56, and #2 Middletown (18-2, 16-2) defeated #3 Hall (17-3, 15-3), 62-47. Both games were at Northwest Catholic High School in West Hartford. Enfield will play Middletown for the conference title at Glastonbury High School on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Indoor Track & Field: Howe and Biscoglio returned to Hillhouse on Monday, Feb. 20 where they represented Southington in their first state open. Seeded third in the shot put behind Brittany Jones (43’0.5”) of Bloomfield and Stevens, Howe finished third with a throw of 38’11.25”. Jones was crowned state champion after launching a personal best of 44’11.25”. Stevens finished as runner-up with a distance of 39’5.25”. All three will be joined by Lauren Gause (38’3.5) of Brookfield, Jhan Spears (37’4”) of Weaver, and Jalynn McCown (37’1.5”) of Guilford at the New England championship. Biscoglio came into the state open seeded sixth behind Amy-Erin Zadroga (12’) of Tolland, Russo, Zavattaro, Tyra Finkeldey (10’6”) of Old Saybrook, and Hall, finishing sixth by tying her seeded height of 10’6”. Amy-Erin Zadroga won the state title with a height of 12 feet. Danielle Cass (11’6”) of Weston, Zavattaro (11’6”) of Greenwich, Russo (11’) of Newtown, and Bridget Wirtz (11’) of Branford finished in front of Biscoglio. Southington tied for 25th with Daniel Hand with seven points. Bloomfield (83.5) won the girls state open title, followed by Danbury (30) and Tolland (28). Danbury (55.25) won the boys state open title. Staples tied Shelton for runner-up with 28 points. Howe will represent Southington at the 30th annual New England championships on Saturday, Mar. 4 at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Facility in Roxbury, Mass.

