Gymnasts cap perfect season at Glastonbury

The Lady Knight gymnastics team capped off the regular season by posting their highest score on the year with a 136.05-132.45 win at Glastonbury on Friday, Feb. 17, finishing the regular season undefeated for the fifth-straight year.

“It was a nice confidence boost for us going into states,” said Southington coach Kaitlyn O’Donnell. “A few of the girls tried some new skills, and we changed up some routines to prepare for the state competition. We’ve been preparing for this meet since the first day, so we’re very excited to get out there and do our best.”

Southington won vault (34.8), beam (33.7), and floor (35). Kayla Birmingham paced the Knights in all-around (34.4), on vault (8.9), bars (8.6), and floor (9). Kat Rothstein was second in all-around (33.8), finishing as runner-up on bars. Rachel Williams led on beam (8.8).

The Knights finished first in the CCC with an average score of 133.07 in eight meets. Glastonbury finished behind Southington with an average score of 131.21 in nine meets.

The Knights will enter the postseason next week when they travel to Pomperaug High School in Southbury on Saturday, Feb. 25 to compete against some of the best gymnasts in the state at the Class L championship.

O’Donnell extended her regular season coaching record to 33-0 after five years with the program. Southington finished the regular season at 7-0 overall (3-0 home, 4-0 away).

For this week’s box scores, click here: www.southingtonobserver.com/2017/02/21/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-feb-24-edition/. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.