Weekly scoreboard for the Feb. 24 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 19. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Indoor Track

Class LL Championship

Wednesday, Feb. 15

At Hillhouse HS, New Haven

Girls Results

Team results—(25 teams) 1, Danbury, 64; 2, Glastonbury, 61; 3, Greenwich, 58; 4, Ridgefield, 57.5; 5, Hamden, 29; 6, Manchester, 25; 7, Fairfield Ludlowe, 21; 8, Trumbull, 20; 9, Norwalk, 17; 10, Shelton, 16; 11 (tie), Southington, NFA, Newtown, 14; 14, Conard, 9.5; 15, West Haven, 9; 16 (tie), Stamford and Fairfield Warde, 8; 18, Hall, 6; 19 (tie), East Hartford, Enfield, and Amity, 4; 22, McMahon, 2; 23 (tie), New Britain, Staples, and Westhill, 0.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS *

55m—(39 athletes) 1 (tie), Char’Nae Epps, West Haven, and Penda M’Bengue, Norwalk, 7.48; 3, Bridget Chiaravalle, Danbury, 7.51; 4, Earthaiza Watkins, Stamford, 7.54; 5, Carly Swierbut, Newtown, 7.6; 6, Andreya Gardner, Hamden, 7.65; 15, Adeline Kilgore, Southington, 7.84; 25, Samantha Przybylski, Southington, 8.0.

1000m—(21 athletes) 1, Emily Philippides, Greenwich, 2:58.8; 2, Olivia Allen, Glastonbury, 3:06.5; 3, Hetty McMillan, Greenwich, 3:07.59; 4, Kasey McGerald, Ridgefield, 3:09.8; 5, Kate Kemnitz, Southington, 3:11.53; 6, Angela Braga, Glastonbury, 3:13.94.

1600m—(24 athletes) 1, Katelynn Romanchick, Trumbull, 5:09.71; 2, Emily Philippides, Greenwich, 5:09.91; 3, Erin McGill, Glastonbury, 5:12.34; 4, Tess Pisanelli, Ridgefield, 5:17.6; 5, Gwendolyn Geisler, Conard, 5:17.66; 6, Gabriella Viggiano, Ridgefield, 5:23.7; 13, Isabella Scalise, Southington, 5:42.86.

4x200m—(22 relays) 1, Hamden, 1:46.58; 2, Danbury, 1:47.18; 3, Glastonbury, 1:50.16; 4, East Hartford, 1:51.48; 5, Newtown, 1:51.51; 6, Conard, 1:51.6; 13, Southington (Samantha Przybylski, Adeline Kilgore, Jenna Sheehan, Natalie Verderame), 1:54.55.

4x400m—(17 athletes) 1, Glastonbury, 4:02.43; 2, Danbury, 4:05.5; 3, Hamden, 4:06.28; 4, Ridgefield, 4:09.77; 5, Greenwich, 4:10.3; 6, Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:14.1; 13, Southington (Kate Kemnitz, Kelly Doyle, Sarah Minkiewicz, Natalie Verderame), 4:29.25.

4x800m—(15 relays) 1, Glastonbury, 9:32.57; 2, Ridgefield, 9:34.32; 3, Greenwich, 9:42.37; 4, Fairfield Ludlowe, 9:47.26; 5, Trumbull, 10:17.69; 6, Hamden, 10:18.72; 14, Southington (Brooke Lynch, Kelly Doyle, Anny Moquete-Volquez, Sarah Minkiewicz), 10:54.99.

1600m sprint medley—(17 relays) 1, Greenwich, 4:23.38; 2, Ridgefield, 4:24.62; 3, Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:24.84; 4, Danbury, 4:28.77; 5, Manchester, 4:29.02; 6, Glastonbury, 4:29.51; 8, Southington (Tayler Riddick, Rylee Van Epps, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz), 4:31.83.

Pole vault—(13 athletes) 1, Lia Zavattaro, Greenwich, 11’0”; 2, Lauren Russo, Newtown, J11’0”; 3, Kelsie Hall, Norwich Free, 10’6”; 4, Megan Biscoglio, Southington, J10’6”; 5, Zizhu Chen, Amity, 9’0”; 6, Anna Watson, Manchester, J9’0”.

Long jump—(15 athletes) 1, Anna Landler, Ridgefield, 16’10.5”; 2, Camryn Wesoloskie, Manchester, 16’5”; 3, Ruby Mboya, Danbury, 16’3.25”; 4, Emilly Souza, Danbury, 15’11.5”; 5, Erika Regus, Danbury, 15’9.25”; 6, Amanda Forgione, Glastonbury, 15’4”; 11, Tayler Riddick, Southington, 14’5.5”.

Shot put—(24 athletes) 1, Samantha Stevens, Shelton, 41’7.5”; 2, Amanda Howe, Southington, 39’0”; 3, Brianne McGill, Ridgefield, 35’1.5”; 4, Camille Balicki, Enfield, 34’11.75”; 5, Marley Marston, Newtown, 34’9.75”; 6, Elihle Sangweni, Danbury, 34’0”; 14, Trinity Cardillo, Southington, 29’6”.

*First 6 athletes/relays receive medals.

Boys Results

Team results—(25 teams) 1, Danbury, 116; 2, Greenwich, 46; 3, Shelton, 44; 4, Staples, 42; 5, Trumbull, 39; 6, Hamden, 31; 7, Glastonbury, 20; 8, Amity, 17; 9, Fairfield Warde, 16; (tie), Ridgefield, and Westhill, 15; 12, NFA, 14; 13, McMahon, 13; 14, Cheshire, 10; 15, Newtown, 9; 16, Fairfield prep, 7; 17, East Hartford, 6; 18, Xavier, 3; 19, New Britain, 2; 20 (tie), Southington, Conard, Enfield, Norwalk, Stamford, and West Haven, 0.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS *

3200m—(26 athletes) 1, William Brisman, Fairfield Wa, 9:26.47; 2, Daniel Nichols, Danbury, 9:28.89; 3, Zakeer Ahmad, Staples, 9:34.81; 4, Brendan Murray, Cheshire, 9:36.24; 5, Bradford DeMassa, Ridgefield, 9:37.19; 6, Drew Thompson, Fairfield Pr, 9:37.92; 22, Mark Murdy, Southington, 10:30.04.

4x200m—(21 relays) 1, Hamden, 1:32.43; 2, Danbury, 1:32.79; 3, Shelton, 1:34.3; 4, Fairfield Warde, 1:35.56; 5, East Hartford, 1:35.9; 6, Glastonbury, 1:36.06; 16, Southington (Ian Agnew, Kolby Rogers, Joseph Verderame, Elijah Rodriguez), 1:40.48.

4x400m—(18 relays) 1, Danbury, 3:28.94; 2, Trumbull, 3:33.06; 3, Hamden, 3:34.82; 4, Staples, 3:35.19; 5, Ridgefield, 3:37.74; 6, Glastonbury, 3:38.59; 16, Southington (Cameron Coulombe, Joseph Verderame, Teagan Duffy, Shane Leone), 3:48.94.

1600m sprint medley—(16 relays) 1, Trumbull, 3:38.4; 2, Danbury, 3:39.0; 3, Hamden, 3:40.61; 4, Fairfield Prep, 3:48.86; 5, Fairfield Warde, 3:50.65; 6, Staples, 3:51.15; 10, Southington (Ian Agnew, Kolby Rogers, Teagan Duffy, Shane Leone), 3:56.8.

Long jump—(27 athletes) 1, Safir Scott, Greenwich, 21’5.75”; 2, Isaac Floyd, Greenwich, 21’4.25”; 3, Tumani Edwards, Danbury, 20’9”; 4, Paul Wright, Danbury, 20’6.25”; 5, Troy Bardos, Brien McMaho, 20’1.75”; 6, Colin McLevy, Trumbull, 19’7.75”; 7, Anthony Mondo, Southington, 19’7”; 19, Ian Agnew, Southington, 18’2.25”; 24, Kolby Rogers, Southington, J18’0.5”.

*First 6 athletes/relays receive medals.

CT State Open

Saturday, Feb. 18

At Hillhouse HS, New Haven

GIRLS RESULTS

Team results—(90 teams) 1, 1, Bloomfield, 83.5; 2, Danbury, 30; 3, Tolland, 28; 4, Greenwich, 26; 5, Hamden,18; 6, Hillhouse, 16; 7 (tie), Jonathan Law and Ridgefield, 14; 9 (tie), Glastonbury and Windsor, 12; 11 (tie), Griswold, Manchester, Weston, Wilton, New Milford, and Weaver, 10; 17, Fairfield Ludlowe, 9; 18 (tie), Mercy, Simsbury, Cromwell, Hale Ray, Plainfield, Oxford, and Shelton, 8; 25 (tie), Southington and Hand, 7; 27 (tie), Coginchaug, Immaculate, Norwalk, and Fairfield Warde, 6; 31, Berlin, 5.5; 32 (tie), Conard and Guilford, 5; 34 (tie), Newtown, Brookfield, Ellington, Wilbur Cross, and Killingly, 4; 39, Trumbull, 3; 40 (tie), Lauralton Hall, Branford, and Stamford, 2; 43 (tie), Grasso Tech, Waterford, Derby, and Rocky Hill, 1; 47, 44 teams tied with 0.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS *

Pole vault—(18 athletes) 1, Amy Erin Zadroga, Tolland, 12’0”; 2, Danielle Cass, Weston, 11’6”; 3, Lia Zavattaro, Greenwich, J11’6”; 4, Lauren Russo, Newtown, 11’0”; 5, Bridget Wirtz, Branford, J11’0”; 6, Megan Biscoglio, Southington, 10’6”; 7, Tyra Finkeldey, Old Saybrook, J10’6”; 8, Emily Kopec, Stafford, 10’0”; 9, Lauren Pawlowski, Shelton, 9’6”; 10, Sophia Rico, Weston, 9’0”; 11, Shannon Sweeney, J9’0”; 12, Zizhu Chen, Amity, J9’0”; 13 (tie), Haley Jaquith, EO Smith; Anna Watson, Manchester; Taylor Brown, Branford; Claudia Jackson, Ledyard; Emma Brown, Stonington; and Kelsie Hall, NFA, no height.

Shot put—(18 athletes) 1, Brittany Jones, Bloomfield, 43’0.5”; 2, Samantha Stevens, Shelton, 41’7.5”; 3, Amanda Howe, 39’0”; 4, Lauryn Gause, Brookfield, 38’1.5”; 5, Jhan Spears, Weaver, 36’7.5”; 6, Jalynn McCown, Guilford, 36’7.25”; 7, Breanna Flores, Wethersfield, 36’6.25”; 8, Sarah Vanacore, N. Haven, 36’6.25”; 9, Arian Brown, Bloomfield, 36’1.25”; 10, Brianne McGill, Ridgefield, 35’1.5”; 11, Teaira Edwards, Hillhouse, 35’1”; 12, Camille Balicki, Enfield, 34’11.75”; 13, Justyce Wilson, Bloomfield, 34’11.25”; 14, Marley Marston, Newtown, 34’9.75”; 15, Alexia Fox, Torrington, 34’7.5”; 16, Susie Okoli, Wilbur Cross, 34’7”; 17, Anasha Archer, Weaver, 34’7”; 18, Jamie Foster, East Lyme, 34’3”.

*Top 6 athletes/relays earn medals and advance to the New England Championship at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, Roxbury, Mass. on Saturday, March 4.

Wrestling

Class LL Championship

Friday, Feb. 17 to Saturday, Feb. 18

At Trumbull HS

Team results—1, Danbury, 272.5; 2, Xavier, 191; 3, Newtown, 181; 4, Southington, 179.5; 5, Trumbull, 169.5; 6, Fairfield Warde, 166; 7, Shelton, 120.5; 8, Ridgefield, 111.5; 9, East Hartford, 95; 10, Westhill, 83; 11, Staples 76.5; 12, Conard, 69; 13, Greenwich, 68; 14, Fairfield Prep, 53; 15, Amity, 49; 16, New Britain, 43; 17, Norwalk, 39; 18, Stamford, 38; 19, Glastonbury, 37; 19, New Haven, 37; 21, Enfield, 26; 22, Brien McMahon, 20; 23, NFA, 18.5; 24, Cheshire, 18.

PLACE WINNERS

106— Championship : Ryan Jack, Danbury, pin Chase Parrott, Westhill, 3:52. Third place : Ronan Marino, Xavier, dec. Benjamin Smart, Ridgefield, 4-3. Fifth place : Steven Reyes, Shelton, dec. Jack Ryan, Trumbull, 1-0.

113— Championship : Matthew Ryan, Trumbull, dec. Ben Leblanc, Danbury, 3-1 (Sudden victory). Third place : Samuel White, Norwalk, major dec. Jacob Cardozo, Southington, 8-0. Fifth place : Cole Shaughnessy, Fairfield Warde, pin Derek Vincelette, Glastonbury, 0:48.

120— Championship : Jakob Camacho, Danbury, pin Chandler Duhaime, Shelton, 1:51. Third place : James Lunt, Xavier, pin Noah Zuckerman, Fairfield Warde, 2:35. Fifth place : Jordyn Rowe, New Britain, pin Dylan Ehret, Greenwich, 3:34.

126— Championship : Tristan Haviland, Trumbull, dec. Kyle Fields, Danbury, 2-1. Third place : Jesse Walker, Ridgefield, major dec. Timothy Roberts III, East Hartford, 16-6. Fifth place : Kevin Zentner, Fairfield Prep, dec. Matthew Leroux, Xavier, 4-0.

132— Championship : Patrick Moynihan, Xavier, dec. Alex Steele, Fairfield Warde, 5-1. Third place : Aaron Occhipinti, Newtown, dec. Shaun Wagner, Southington, 2-1. Fifth place : Shaun Williams, Danbury, pin Garey Mendez, Stamford, 1:56.

138— Championship : Timmy Kane, Fairfield Warde, dec. AJ Kovacs, Danbury, 1-0. Third place : Tagan Welch, Southington, dec. Sean Black, Cheshire, 8-7. Fith place : Owen Walsh, Newtown, dec. Adrian Ardon, Conard, 8-2.

145— Championship : Edward Lovely, Newtown, dec. Michael Mirmina, Trumbull, 10-6. Third place : Jake Holland, Xavier, dec. Simon Preston, Ridgefield, 10-5. Fifth place : Peterson Souza, Danbury, dec. Denver Dorsainvil, Westhill, 4-1.

152— Championship : Austin Abacherli, Southington, dec. Alexander Stavola, Newtown, 3-2. Third place : Brian Wallace, Trumbull, dec. Antonio Masse, Conard, 3-1. Fifth place : Liam Courtney, Ridgefield, dec. Benjamin Goh, East Hartford, 10-8 (Sudden victory).

160— Championship : Ryan Devivo, Xavier, pin Paul Calo, Southington, 6:39. Third place : Michael Ceci, Greenwich, dec. Gino Baratta, Danbury, 9-2. Fifth place : Delonne Sloan, Shelton, dec. Brian Showstead, Ridgefield, 4-2.

170— Championship : Joe Accousti, Newtown, tech fall Evan Titus, Fairfield Prep, 16-0 (5:42). Third place : Kieran Clarke, Staples, dec. Matheus Ribeiro, Fairfield Warde, 3-1. Fifth place : Trevor Dell’oso, Xavier, pin Nathan Morrissey, Amity, 2:17.

182— Championship : Joseph Gjinaj, Fairfield Warde, major dec. Fransisco Jiminian, East Hartford, 14-6. Third place : Brett Nutter, Trumbull, pin Jake Constantine, Danbury, 3:54. Fifth place : Nate Chesworth, Enfield, dec. Ryan Mahoney, Staples, 1-0.

195— Championship : Ray Weiner, Shelton, dec. Matt Cuoco, Fairfield Warde, 7-3. Third place : Alexander Nanai, Greenwich, dec. Julian Robles, Southington, 3-2. Fifth place : Christopher D’entrone, Ridgefield, pin Joseph Palmieri, Trumbull, 3:30.

220— Championship : Andrew Marquis, Danbury, dec. Thomas Long, Newtown, 4-3. Third place : Dillon Forstberg, Conard, dec. Richard Rivera, Southington, 6-2. Fifth place : Isaiah Jiminian, East Hartford, pin Dillian Gonzalez, Westhill, 0:33.

285— Championship : Michael Gaboardi, Danbury, dec. Jacarie Houston, New Haven, 2-1 (tie breaker 2). Fifth place : George Harrington, Staples, pin David Brown, Shelton, 3:32. Fifth place : Nathan Shilling, Amity, pin James Starr, Southington, 0:55.

SHS RESULTS

Caleb Brick (106)— W : Bye. L : Ronan Marino, Xavier, pin. W : Jacob Foster, NFA, 15-0 tech fall. (Overall: 1-2).

Jacob Cardozo (113)— W : Bye. W : Vito Santarsiero, Xavier, dec. W : Samuel White, Norwalk, 4-2 dec. L : Matthew Ryan, Trumbull, 5:25 pin. W : Derek Vincelette, Glastonbury, 0:02 pin. L : Samuel White, Norwalk, 8-0 major dec. (Overall: 4-2, fourth place).

Jason Brault (120)— W : Zarquis Sanders, New Haven, pin. L : Noah Zuckerman, Fairfield Warde, 10-0 major dec. L : Daijhawn Hudson, East Hartford, 4:39 pin. (Overall: 1-2).

Kyle Solomon (126)— W : Bye. L : Johnathan Boulanger, New Haven, 3-1 dec. L : Luke Bender, Fairfield Warde, 4-3 dec. (Overall: 1-2).

Shaun Wagner (132)— W : Bye. W : Grant Ballestros, Fairfield Prep, 0:59 pin. W : Brandon Chejin, Westhill, 1:52 pin. L : Alex Steele, Fairfield Warde, 7-6 dec. W : Shaun Williams, Danbury, 19-10 major dec. L : Aaron Occhipinti, Newtown, 2-1 dec. (Overall: 4-2, fourth place).

Tagan Welch (138)— W : Bye. W : Nicholas Lacey, Shelton, 12-0 major dec. L : Timmy Kane, Fairfield Warde, 2:44 pin. W : Jared Donnelly, Ridgefield, 1:51 pin. W : Nahsahn Roberts, East Hartford, 1:35 pin. W : Owen Walsh, Newtown, 5-0 dec. W : Sean Black, Cheshire, 8-7 dec. (Overall: 6-1, third place).

Timothy Budnik (145)— W : Bye. L : Peterson Souza, Danbury, 3:28 pin. W : John-Carter Montoni, Staples, 15-0 tech fall. L : Denver Dorsainvil, Westhill, 3:53 pin. (Overall: 2-2).

Austin Abacherli (152)— W : Bye. W : Harris Goodin, Glastonbury, 0:20 pin. W : Dylan Sousa, Xavier, 17-1 tech fall. W : Antonio Masse, Conard, 15-0 tech fall. W : Alexander Stavola, Newtown, 3-2 dec. (Overall: 5-0, Champion).

Paul Calo (160)— W : Bye. W : David Petrini, Newtown, 0:35 pin. W : Brian Showstead, Ridgefield, 1:04 pin. W : Michael Ceci, Greenwich, 12-2 major dec. L : Ryan Devivo, Xavier, 4-2 dec. (Overall: 4-1, second place).

Samuel Peralta-Mena (170)— W : Bye. L : Matheus Ribeiro, Fairfield Warde, 3:31 pin. W : Anthony Martinez, East Hartford, 1:46 pin. L : Nathan Morrissey, Amity, 1:21 pin. (Overall: 2-2).

Cole Brock (182)— W : Marc Thelusma, NFA, pin. L : Joseph Gjinaj, Fairfield Warde, 10-2 major dec. W : David Bergquist, Newtown, 1:44 pin. L : Nate Chesworth, Enfield, 5-1 dec. (Overall: 2-2).

Julian Robles (195)— W : Bye. W : Montez Osbey, Danbury, 3-1 dec. L : Ray Weiner, Shelton, 9-2 dec. W : Andrim Lottick, Amity, 0:46 pin. W : Marquise Haythe, New Britain, 1:26 pin. W : Joseph Palmieri, Trumbull, 4:29 pin. L : Alexander Nanal, Greenwich, 3-2 dec. (Overall: 5-2, fourth place).

Richard Rivera (220)— W : Bye. W : Andrew Diaz, Enfield, pin. W : Isaiah Jiminian, East Hartford, 9-8 dec. L : Thomas Long, Newtown, 6-5 dec. W : Dillian Gonzalez, Westhill, 2:55 pin. L : Dillon Forstberg,, Conard, 6-2 dec. (Overall: 4-2, fourth place).

James Starr (285)— W : Bye. W : Alex Martinez, Enfield, 1:15 pin. L : Nathan Shilling, Amity, 3:33 pin. W : Jacob Ryor, Conard, 2:06 pin. W : Christian Bier, Westhill, 4:46 pin. L : David Brown, Shelton, 0:16 pin. L: Nathan Shilling, Amity, 0:55 pin. (Overall: 4-3, sixth place).

Girls Basketball

Southington 68, Suffield 54

Monday, Feb. 13

At Southington

Suffield 12 11 15 16 — 54

Southington 21 17 21 09 — 68

SUFFIELD (54)—McKenzie Rusczyk, 5-0-13; Kelly Carucci, 2-6-10; Mckenzie Sullivan, 2-2-6; Bella Plano, 2-0-5; Erin Carucci, 4-1-9; Erin Sheridan, 3-0-7; Anna Casinghino, 2-0-4. Totals: 20-9-54.

SOUTHINGTON (68)—Brianna Harris, 2-0-4; Hailey Morelli, 0-0-0; Maggie Meehan, 5-0-12; Katie D’Agostino, 1-2-4; Kristen Longley, 1-0-3; Diane Williams, 0-0-0; Madison Hulten, 1-1-3; Hartlee Meier, 5-1-16; Megan Mikosz, 0-0-0; Mackenzie Coppola, 0-0-0; Janette Wadolowski, 10-4-26. Totals: 25-8-68.

Three point field goals— Suffield (5): Rusczyk (3), Plano, Sheridan. Southington (10): Meenan, Longley, Meier (5), Wadolowski (2).

Records—Suffield, 18-2. Southington, 11-8.

Southington 65, NW Catholic 32

Tuesday, Feb. 14

At NW Catholic HS, West Hartford

Southington 26 13 13 13 — 65

NW Catholic 07 08 08 09 — 32

SOUTHINGTON (65)—Brianna Harris, 4-1-11; Hailey Morelli, 1-0-3; Maggie Meehan, 5-0-13; Katie D’Agostino, 2-1-5; Kristen Longley, 2-0-6; Diane Williams, 0-0-0; Madison Hulten, 3-0-6; Hartlee Meier, 5-3-15; Megan Mikosz, 1-0-2; Mackenzie Coppola, 0-0-0; Janette Wadolowski, 2-0-4; Callie Grendon, 0-0-0. Totals: 25-5-65.

NW CATHOLIC (32)—Liz Jacobs, 7-3-18; Caela Daly; 0-0-0; Anna Cenci, 2-0-4; Nora Staunton, 1-0-2; Isabel Mortillaro, 2-0-4; Caroline Rutenberg, 1-2-4. Totals: 13-5-32.

Three point field goals— SHS (10): Harris (2), Morelli, Meehan (3), Longley (2), Meier (2). NWC (1): Jacobs.

Records—SHS, 12-8. NWC, 7-13.

CCC Tournament

First Round

Middletown 92, Southington 82

Thursday, Feb. 16

At Middletown HS

Southington 09 35 09 39 — 82

Middletown 29 14 22 27 — 92

SOUTHINGTON (82)—Brianna Harris, 1-0-2; Maggie Meehan, 13-1-34; Katie D’Agostino, 0-0-0; Madison Hulten, 3-0-6; Hartlee Meier, 6-4-20; Janette Wadolowski, 9-2-20. Totals: 32-7-82.

MIDDLETOWN (92)—Amanda Fudge,1-9-11; Azsha Ray, 1-0-2; Dominique Highsmith, 5-5-16; Jennifer Barbour, 8-0-18; Mackenzie Dunn, 1-0-3; Silvana Barcomb, 5-2-14; Brielle Wilborn, 12-4-28. Totals: 33-20-92.

Three point field goals— SHS (11): Meehan (7), Meier (4). MHS (6): Highsmith, Barbour (2), Dunn, Barcomb (2).

Records—SHS (#15), 12-9. MHS (#2), 17-2.

Boys Basketball

Tolland 58, Southington 43

Tuesday, Feb. 14

At Tolland HS

Southington 08 15 16 04 — 43

Tolland 16 18 20 04 — 58

SOUTHINGTON (43)—Jeremy Mercier, 0-2-2; Brendan Taylor, 6-3-19; Andrew Lohneiss, 6-1-17; Tim O’Shea, 1-0-2; Colin Burdette, 0-0-0; Jack Herms, 1-0-3; Mike Mauro, 0-0-0; Tim Walsh, 0-0-0; Will Barmore, 0-0-0; Cam Clynes, 0-0-0; Joe Koczera, 0-0-0; Ryan Gesnaldo, 0-0-0; Trevor Dufresne, 0-0-0. Totals: 14-6-43.

TOLLAND (58)—Andrew Jaworski, 10-4-26; Matt Curtis, 2-2-8; Jason Clough, 3-1-7; Brian Geitner, 2-0-4; Devin Shelton, 4-0-8; Brett Grospitch, 0-0-0; Cam Trice, 0-0-0; Collin O’Connor, 2-0-5; Clayton Keane, 0-0-0. Totals: 23-7-58.

Three point field goals— SHS (9): Taylor (4), Lohneiss (4), Herms. THS (5): Jaworski (2), Curtis (2), O’Connor.

Records—SHS, 8-9. THS, 13-5.

Southington 63, Conard 29

Thursday, Feb. 16

At Southington

Conard 13 02 04 10 — 29

Southington 17 15 13 18 — 63

CONARD (29)—Casey Shane, 0-3-3; Aidan Maloney, 4-0-8; Ajaye Fair, 0-0-0; Josh Restrepo, 0-3-3; Silas Rivers, 2-3-8; Kevin Puleo, 0-0-0; Eman Adelani, 1-0-2; Nilan Miller, 2-0-5; Pete Simplico, 0-0-0; Connor McKown, 0-0-0. Totals: 9-9-29.

SOUTHINGTON (63)—Jeremy Mercier, 5-6-16; Brendan Taylor, 6-3-18; Andrew Lohneiss, 1-0-2; Tim O’Shea, 5-0-10; Colin Burdette, 2-0-4; Jack Herms, 1-0-2; Mike Mauro, 1-0-2; Tim Walsh, 2-0-4; Will Barmore, 1-1-3; Cam Clynes, 0-0-0; Joe Koczera, 0-0-0; Ryan Gesnaldo, 1-0-2; Trevor Durfresne, 0-0-0; Adam Hunter, 0-0-0. Totals: 25-10-63.

Three point field goals— CHS (2): Rivers, Miller. SHS (3): Taylor (3).

Records—CHS, 4-14. SHS, 9-9.

Hall 53, Southington 29

Friday, Feb. 17

At Hall HS, West Hartford

Southington 10 07 09 03 — 29

Hall 09 13 19 12 — 53

SOUTHINGTON (29)—Jeremy Mercier, 2-0-5; Brendan Taylor, 4-0-11; Andrew Lohneiss, 1-2-5; Tim O’Shea, 1-0-2; Colin Burdette, 2-0-4; Jack Herms, 1-0-2; Mike Mauro, 0-0-0; Tim Walsh, 0-0-0; Will Barmore, 0-0-0; Cam Clynes, 0-0-0; Joe Koczera, 0-0-0; Ryan Middendorf, 0-0-0. Totals: 11-2-29.

HALL (53)—Megel Hudson, 6-0-13; Matthew Berson, 1-2-4; Henry Colwell, 1-0-2; Tyrek Robinson, 0-0-0; Chase Thompson, 0-0-0; James DeCrisantis, 4-0-12; Maxwell Boyd, 0-2-2; Michael Verrengia, 1-0-2; Daniel Brocke, 6-2-14; Ricquon Tyson, 2-0-4. Totals: 21-6-53.

Three point field goals— Southington (5): Mercier, Taylor (3), Lohneiss. Hall (5): Hudson, DeCrisantis (4).

Records—SHS, 10-9. HHS, 11-8.

Ice Hockey

Farmington Valley 4, Hall-Southington 1

Monday, Feb. 13

At Veteran’s Rink, West Hartford

Farmington Valley 00 02 02 — 04

Hall-Southington 01 00 00 — 01

First period—1, Miles Aronow (Andrew Mitchell), H-S, 10:27.

Second period—2, Timothy Arena (Peter Hoffman, Danny Shayler), FV, 0:36; 3, Arena (Hoffman), FV, 0:06.

Third period—4, Hoffman, FV, 4:54; 5, Arena (Owen Lacourciere), FV, 0:21.

Penalties—FV, none. H-S, 2 (4:00).

Shots—FV, 25. H-S, 15.

Saves—Trevor Paluso, FV, 14. Zach Monti, H-S, 21.

Records—FV, 13-2. H-S, 6-7-3.

Watertown-Pomperaug 4, Hall-Southington 0

Wednesday, Feb. 15

At Taft-Mays rink, Watertown

Hall-Southington 00 00 00 — 00

Watertown co-op 02 00 02 — 04

First period—1, Eli Rosen (Hunter Shay, Nick LaBella), W-P, 2:29; 2, Eli Rosen (Joe Harris, Jake Harwell), W-P, 14:14.

Second period—No scoring.

Third period—3, Shay (Patsy Harris), W-P, 1:20; 4, LaBella (Harris, Peter Jorgenson), W-P, 8:36.

Penalties—H-S, 2 (4:00). W-P, 2 (4:00).

Shots—H-S, 42. W-P, 41.

Saves—Zach Monti, H-S, 37. Alex Nocera, W-P, 42.

Records—H-S, 6-8-3. WP, 12-3.

Hall-Southington 8, Shepaugh-Litchfield-Thomaston-Nonnewaug 1

Saturday, Feb. 18

At Veteran’s Rink, West Hartford

Shepaugh co-op 00 00 01 — 01

Hall-Southington 03 04 01 — 08

First period—1, Jacob Mohr (Miles Aronow), H-S, 9:22; 2, Drew Booth (Michael DiPietro), H-S, 7:05; 3, Jeremy Fortin (Mohr), H-S, 5:41.

Second period—4, DiPietro (Booth), H-S, 13:43; 5, Aronow (Fortin, Mohr), H-S, 5:39; 6, Booth (Tyler Matukaitis), H-S, 3:25; 7, Drew Booth (Sam Kursman, Ethan Penn), H-S, 0:53.

Third period—8, Thomas Roche, S-L-T-N, 7:20; 9, Dusty Kilgore (Mohr), H-S,

Penalties—S-L-T-N, 5 (10:00). H-S, 3 (6:00).

Shots—S-L-T-N, 10. H-S, 68.

Saves—Alex Thornberg, S-L-T-N, 60. Zach Monti, H-S, 8. Matt Carlson, H-S, 1.

Records—S-L-T-N, 0-18. H-S, 7-8-3.

Boys Swimming

Southington 95, Farmington 86

Tuesday, Feb. 14

At Miss Porters School, Farmington

200 med relay—1, SHS (Brendon Egan, Joe Savarese, PJ Ramsey, Evan Bender), 1:49.06; 2, FHS; 3, SHS (Sarah Meade, Julie Duszak, Derek Melanson, Nick Kelley).

200 free—1, Josh Wroblewski, FHS, 1:45.04; 2, Tyler Heidgerd, SHS; 3, Zach Blake, SHS; 4, Daniel Bobylov, FHS; 5, Jonathan Albert, FHS.

200 IM—1, Melanson, SHS, 2:12.48; 2, Brian Egan, SHS; 3, Brian Peng, FHS; 4, Ben Wakefield, SHS; 5, Nick Zimmerman, FHS.

50 free—1, Charlie Leary, FHS, 24.03; 2, Bender, SHS; 3, Ramsey, SHS; 4, Kelley, SHS; 5, Aidan Sposato, FHS.

Diving—1, Chase Galayda, SHS, 226.95; 2, John Swanson, FHS; 3, Kian Siadat, SHS; 4, Jadyin Calin, FHS; 5, Victoria Duszak, SHS.

100 fly—1, Ramsey, SHS, 59.88; 2, Melanson, SHS; 3, Jason Smith, FHS; 4, Andrew Foyer, FHS; 5, Jake Holbrook, SHS.

100 free—1, Wroblewski, FHS, 48.04; 2, Blake, SHS; 3, Leary, FHS; 4, Bre. Egan, SHS; 5, Zimmerman, FHS.

500 free—1, Tyler Heidgerd, SHS, 5:27.17; 2, Bri. Egan, SHS; 3, Dylan Johnson, FHS; 4, Quintin Kimmel, SHS; 5, Peng, FHS.

200 free relay—1, FHS, 1:35.77; 2, SHS (Blake, Kelley, Heidgerd, Ramsey); 3, SHS (Wakefield, Alexander Kuhr, Holbrook, Bri. Egan).

100 back—1, Bender, SHS, 1:00.86; 2, Bre. Egan, SHS; 3, Michael Carosielli, FHS; 4, Meade, SHS; 5, Chris Moreno, FHS.

100 breast—exhibition.

400 free relay—exhibition.

Record—SHS, 10-0 (4-0).

Gymnastics

Southington 136.05, Glastonbury 132.45

Friday, Feb. 17

At Gymnastics Express Too, Glastonbury

Vault

Southington (34.8)—1, Kayla Birmingham, 8.9; 2, Taryn Meenan, 8.8; 3, Kat Rothstein, 8.65; 4, Rachel Williams, 8.45.

Glastonbury (33.35)—1, Brianna Feldman, 8.6; 2, Emily Graef, 8.3; 3, Fiona DeFranco, 8.25; 4 (tie), Juliana Tierinni and Aydan Sullivan, 8.2.

Bars

Glastonbury (32.65)—1, Ashley Zimmermann, 8.85; 2, Graef, 8.2; 3 (tie), Tierinni and Sullivan, 7.8.

Southington (32.55)—1, Birmingham, 8.6; 2, Rothstein, 8.5; 3, Meenan, 7.75; 4 (tie), Megan Walsh and Jennifer Thai, 7.7.

Beam

Southington (33.7)—1, Williams, 8.8; 2, Meenan, 8.4; 3, Rothstein, 8.3; 4, Walsh, 8.2.

Glastonbury (32.2)—1, Graef, 8.7; 2, Sullivan, 8.0; 3, Zimmermann, 7.8; 4 (tie), Tierinni and Megan Kimmel, 7.7.

Floor

Southington (35.0)—1, Birmingham, 9.0; 2, Williams, 8.9; 3, Meenan, 8.75; 4,, Rothstein, 8.35.

Glastonbury (34.25)—1, Graef, 8.7; 2, Feldman, 8.6; 3, Tierinni, 8.55; 4, Zimmermann, 8.4.

All-Around

1, Kayla Birmingham, SHS, 34.4; 2, Emily Graef, GHS, 33.9; 3, Kat Rothstein, SHS, 33.8; 4, Taryn Meenan, SHS, 33.7; 5, Rachel Williams, SHS, 33.35; 6, Juliana Tierinni, 32.25; 7, Aydan Sullivan, 32.1.

Records—SHS, 7-0. GHS, 6-2.