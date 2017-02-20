Police make 3 arrests for car theft on Defashion Street

Southington police served warrants to a trio of Waterbury men for a car theft on Defashion Street in Southington. Ronald Scott, 19, Marcus Singleton, 20, and Kayson Langhorn, 19, were arrested at Bristol Superior Court on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The theft was stolen from a driveway on Defashion Street on Jan. 9, 2016, at approximately 4 p.m. Three days later, the vehicle was recovered in Beacon Falls and processed for evidence by Southington Police Department detectives.Evidence that was recovered was linked to the three Waterbury men.

The stolen vehicle is a 2012 Infiniti G37x with an approximate value at $20,100.

Scott, Singleton, and Kayson were each arrested via warrant at the courthouse and charged with first degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first degree larceny. They were each held on a $5,000 bond.