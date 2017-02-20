Obituary: Melvin W. Rose, 80

Melvin W. Rose, 80, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at the Summit at Plantsville. He had been the loving husband of Mary “Jean” (Bowen) Rose for 60 years.

Born on June 22, 1936 in Baltimore, MD to the late Mack and Marie (Doehring) Rose, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

Melvin proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from Aetna Life and Casualty where he worked as an administrator in the Medicare Division for over 20 years. He was a lifetime member of the Maryland Law Enforcement Officers’ Association and a former member of Concordia Lodge no. 13, A.F. & A.M. Baltimore, MD, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite and the A.A.O.N.M.S – Boumi Temple, Baltimore, MD. Melvin was also a team co-captain with the Southington Relay for Life for several years.

In addition to his wife Jean, he is survived by two daughters: Patricia Havanec and her husband Kevin of Prospect and Penny Charamut and her husband Doug of Southington and 9 grandchildren: Alexandra Bergstrom and her fiancé Ryan Lowe; Zachary Bergstrom; Kelsey Evans and her husband David; Ryan Havanec and his wife Amelia, Zachary Havanec, Ryan, Brendan, Jacquelyn and Danielle Charamut and 3 great-grandsons: Jaxton and Phoenix Evans and Pace Havanec. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, William Bowen and his wife Margaret of Fallston, MD and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Melvin’s memory may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114, to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Source Code: IIQ160788777 or to the 2017 Southington CT. Relay for Life’s Team, “Jean’s Angels In Action” c/o American Cancer Society, 825 Brook Street I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the Plantsville Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the service from 9 – 11 a.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com