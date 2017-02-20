Obituary: Joseph ‘Jody’ D. Grigerek, 69

Joseph “Jody” D. Grigerek, 69, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at the HOCC at Bradley. He was the loving husband of Lisa (Bisi) Grigerek for 40 years.

Born October 26, 1947 in Southington to the late Joseph and Pauline (Forsyth) Grigerek, he had been a lifelong Southington resident.

Jody worked as a sprinkler fitter in the fire protection industry for many years.

In addition to his beloved wife Lisa, he is survived by his sister Kathy Breakfield, aunt Julia Grigerek, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Laura and Robert Beeman of Meriden and Joseph and Kathleen Bisi of Hillsdale, NJ and several beloved nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jody’s memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held before the service from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com