Drunk driver arrested with 2 kids in the car

Police arrested a local woman for driving under the influence after she crashed her car with two children in the car. Bethany Duguay, 37, of Southington was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor or drug, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, and failure to maintain her proper lane.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, at approximately 3:21 p.m., police were dispatched to the scene of the accident at the intersection of Curtiss Street and Riverside Court after receiving a report of a motor vehicle collision.

The report alleges that Duguay was operating her vehicle westbound on Curtiss Street when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, entered the eastbound lane and struck an oncoming vehicle. At the time of the accident, Duguay had two juveniles, aged 3 and 5, in the vehicle. The children were taken home from the scene by a friend, and they were not injured as a result of the accident.

Duguay was taken into custody after failing a field sobriety test. A DCF referral was made in this case.

Duguay was released on a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at in the Bristol Court on Monday, Feb. 27.