Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Feb. 18

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Feb. 18. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Ice Hockey: The Warrior-Knights qualified for the Division III tournament by earning their seventh win of the season with an 8-1 victory over Shepaug-Litchfield-Thomaston-Nonnewaug (0-18) at home. Drew Booth (3), Jacob Mohr, Jeremy Fortin, Michael DiPietro, Miles Aronow, and Dusty Kilgore each scored goals in the game. Mohr (3), Aronow, DiPietro, Booth, Fortin, Tyler Matukaitis, Sam Kursman, and Sam Kerrigan contributed with assists. Zach Monti saved eight shots on goal and Matt Carlson saved one. Hall-Southington took 68 shots on goal and committed three of the eight penalties in the game. The Warrior-Knights will close out the regular season next week when they host regional EO Smith-Tolland (10-7) on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and travel to regional Bolton-Coventry-Rockville (2-15-1) on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Warrior-Knights must win both games in order to clinch a spot in the CCC South regional tournament. Hall-Southington is currently 7-8-3 overall.

Wrestling: The Blue Knights placed fourth with 179.5 points out of 24 teams at the Class LL championship at Trumbull High School. Danbury (272.5) won the Class LL title with four individual champions, three runner-ups, and 11 medalists. Xavier (191) finished as runner-up with two champions and seven medalists. Newtown (181) took third with two champions, two runner-ups, and six medalists. Southington finished with one champion, one runner-up, and eight medalists. Austin Abacherli (152) won his weight class by defeating Alexander Stavola of Newtown with a 3-2 decision in the championship bout. Paul Calo (160) finished as runner-up after being pinned (6:39) by Ryan Devivo of Xavier in sudden death. Jacob Cardozo (113, 4th), James Starr (285, 6th), Julian Robles (195, 4th), Richard Rivera (220, 4th), Shaun Wagner (132, 4th), and Tagan Welch (138, 3rd) each medaled as well. Abacherli, Calo, Cardozo, Starr, Robles, Rivera, Wagner, and Welch are scheduled to travel to Hillhouse High School in New Haven from Friday, Feb. 24 to Saturday, Feb. 25 where they will represent Southington in the state open.

**Southington Winter Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0 (3-0).

Week 2—5-3 (2-3).

Week 3—10-8-1 (5-5-1).

Week 4—15-10-1 (5-2).

Week 5—22-13-1 (7-3).

Week 6—27-17-1 (5-4).

Week 7—36-18-1 (9-1).

Week 8—46-21-2 (10-3-1).

Week 9—54-23-3 (8-2-1).

Week 10—60-28-3 (6-5).

Teams Qualified for State Tournament—Girls Basketball (12-8), Boys Basketball (9-10), Ice Hockey (7-8-3).

Swimmers Qualified for Class LL Meet:

200 Individual Medley—Brendon Egan, 2:09.64, 1/13/17, vs. East Catholic.

50 Freestyle—Zachary Blake, 23.6, 1/18/17, at Avon.

Diving—Emerson Suski, 207.95, 2/3/17, at Bristol Co-op (2nd improved); Kian Siadat, 161.1, 1/18/17, at Avon; Chase Galayda, 226.95, 2/14/17, at Farmington.

100 Backstroke—Tyler Heidgerd, 58.84, 2/1/17, vs. Hall (1st improved); Brendon Egan, 58.78, 1/13/17, vs. East Catholic; Derek Melanson, 59.85, 1/20/17, at East Hartford; Evan Bender, 59.85, 2/3/17, at Bristol Co-op.

Remaining Undefeated Teams—Gymnastics (7-0), Boys Swimming & Diving (10-0).