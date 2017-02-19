Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Feb. 17

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Feb. 17. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: The Blue Knights dropped their 10th game of the season after suffering a 53-29 loss at Hall (11-8), which was their largest loss on the year. Hall is currently 14th in the CCC. The Warriors led, 22-17, at halftime and outscored the Knights, 31-12, in the second half by limiting them to just three points in the fourth quarter. Brendan Taylor paced the offense with 11 points on a triad of three-pointers. Jeremy Mercier and Andrew Lohneiss contributed with five points apiece. The loss to the Warriors knocked the Knights out of contention of clinching a spot in the CCC tournament. The Knights will be back on the court next week when they close out the regular season with a road game at non-conference Amity (13-6) on Monday, Jan. 20. Southington is currently 9-10 overall.

Gymnastics: The Lady Knights capped off the regular season by remaining undefeated with a 136.05-132.45 win at Glastonbury, which was their highest score on the year. Southington won vault (34.8), beam (33.7), and floor (35). Kayla Birmingham paced the Knights in all-around (34.4), on vault (8.9), bars (8.6), and floor (9). Kat Rothstein was second in all-around (33.8), finishing as runner-up on bars. Rachel Williams led on beam (8.8). The Knights finished first in the CCC with an average score of 133.07 in eight meets. Glastonbury finished behind Southington with an average score of 131.21 in nine meets. The Knights will enter the postseason next week when they travel to Pomperaug High School in Southbury on Saturday, Feb. 25 to compete against some of the best gymnasts in the state at the Class L championship. Kaitlyn O’Donnell extended her regular season coaching record to 33-0 after five years with the program. Southington finished the regular season at 7-0 overall (3-0 home, 4-0 away).