SHS jazz band to hold concert at First Congregational Church

A jazz concert featuring the Southington High School jazz band will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 5 p.m., at the historic meetinghouse of the First Congregational Church (FCC) of Southington.

The First Congregational Church of Southington is located at 37 Main St., across from the town green. Parking is available in the public lots next door or across the street. Both the meetinghouse and memorial hall are handicap accessible.

No tickets are necessary, there will be a free-will offering for both the concert and supper.

The 20 SHS band members, under the direction of Brett Berardi, will be performing a full range of jazz selections. The opening act is 5-Metal Chemistry, a brass quintet which includes SHS jazz band alumni Evan Gray and Tim “Mr. J.” Johnson.

The event is jointly sponsored by the SHS music department, and the FCC’s Board of Music & Arts (BOMA). BOMA encourages fellowship and sponsors events which allow the community to share their vast talents.

The concert will be followed by a Pancake Supper in the church hall at approximately 6:15 p.m. Regular, banana, blueberry, and chocolate chip pancakes will be available along with coffee, tea, and juice. Eating pancakes and other fried foods in the days leading up to the start of Lent is a tradition that goes back to medieval times.

In case of inclement weather, updates will be posted at fccsouthington.org or on the SHSBands Facebook page.

If attending the supper, reservations are appreciated at office@fccsouthington. org or (860) 628-6958.