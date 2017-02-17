Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Feb. 16

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Feb. 16. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: The Blue Knights earned their ninth win of the season to get back to .500 on the year with a comfortable 63-29 victory over Conard (4-14) at home. The Knights led, 32-15, at halftime, allowing the Chieftains to score just two points in the second quarter and four points in the third quarter. Ten Southington players scored in the contest. Brendan Taylor paced the offense with 18 points on a triad of three-pointers and went 3-for-4 from the foul line. Jeremy Mercier was not far behind with 16 points, going 6-for-6 from the charity stripe. Tim O’Shea contributed with 10 points. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to divisional Hall (10-8) on Friday, Feb. 17. The Knights are currently tied for 16th with EO Smith (9-9) in the CCC and are still fighting for a spot in the conference tournament. The top 16 teams make the tournament. Newington (12-6), Wethersfield (11-7), Northwest Catholic (10-8), Hall, and Manchester hold the next five spots. Southington is currently 9-9 overall.

Girls Basketball: The Lady Knights were bounced out of the CCC tournament after suffering a 10-point loss, 92-82, at #2 Middletown (18-2) in the first round. Southington’s 82 points were a season high for the team. Middletown’s 92 points were the most the Knights have allowed all season. The Blue Dragons took a 29-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Knights scored 35 points in the second quarter to head into halftime with a one-point edge, 44-43. However, the Dragons outscored the Knights, 49-38, in the second half, holding the Knights to nine points in the third quarter. The Dragons went 14-for-17 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. The Knights made 11 three-pointers in the game. Maggie Meehan marshaled the offense with 31 points on seven threes. Hartlee Meier and Janette Wadolowski backed Meehan with 20 points apiece. Meier finished with four threes and went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. Other scores from the first round included the following: #16 Simsbury (12-8) 29 at #1 Enfield (19-1) 50; #14 Rocky Hill (13-7) 42 at #3 Hall (17-3) 52; #13 Windsor (11-9) 49 at #4 Glastonbury (17-3) 57; #12 Wethersfield (13-7) 62 at #5 Conard (16-4) 59; #11 South Windsor (12-8) 52 at #6 Bristol Eastern (15-5) 54; #10 Newington (13-7) 35 at #7 RHAM (15-5) 58; and #9 Farmington (13-7) 34 at #8 E.O. Smith (15-5) 43. Quarterfinal matchups include the following: EO Smith at Enfield, RHAM at Middletown, Bristol Eastern at Hall, and Wethersfield at Glastonbury. Pairings for the Class LL tournament will be announced by noon on Wednesday, Feb. 22.