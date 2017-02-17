Obituary: John Sosnowski, 86

John Sosnowski, 86, formerly of Waterbury, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. He was the devoted husband of Lucille (Kiermont) Sosnowski.

John was born in Biakystok, Poland on January 2, 1931. He came to the US in the 1960’s and worked for Fleisher Finishing and Truelove & Maclean in Waterbury until his retirement. He was a faithful communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Waterbury. He helped the church as a lector, greeter and handyman till his illness progressed. He would go to New Britain every Friday to get the Polish paper for the church community. He was a St. Joseph’s Medal Recipient. He would visit anyone who was sick or needed assistance every morning until he couldn’t drive.

In addition to his wife of 53 years he is survived by his daughter Judith Miller and husband Ronald, with whom he resided in Southington, his grandchildren Sarah and Megan Miller. He also leaves his sisters Regina and Danuta of Poland, his cousin Dzitka Floryon of Poland, nephew Kurt Kiermont, niece Diane Kiermont and sister-in-law Lydia Kiermont.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 10:30 am at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. Plantsville. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.

