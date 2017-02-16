Two men arrested for local robberies with third arrest coming

Local police are rounding up suspects from recent burglaries on West Street. On Jan. 26, Southington police arrested Jahlmar Cintron, 20, of Hartford via warrant. On Feb. 9, Justin Fennelly, 20, of Derby, turned himself into the Derby Police Department after hearing about two active warrants for his arrest from the Southington Police. Police said in a press release that two warrants on a third suspect are scheduled to be served on March 7 in the Bristol Court.

Fennelly and Cintron were both arrested on warrants that stemmed from a burglary investigation that took place in late June at the Cava Restaurant at 1615 West St. Police received a report of a burglary on June 28, at 7:30 a.m., and they discovered forced entry upon arrival.

Surveillance video showed that three males pulled up in a white minivan and forced entry through a window and rear door. Approximately $150 in cash was taken from the cash register, along with two bottles of vodka from the bar area, valued at $20 apiece.

Based on their investigation, police arrested both men for the incident and charged both of them with third degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, third degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief. Both men were processed and held on $50,000 bonds.

Fennelly’s second warrant stemmed from a burglary around the same time at Kizl’s Restaurant at 2014 West St. Police were called to that scene on June 28, just before 10:30 a.m., when the alarm company reported an alarm at the rear entry door. Police found an interior door to the kitchen that showed signs of forced entry, but it didn’t appear that entry was made into the interior of the restaurant area.

Restaurant employees confirmed nothing was missing from inside the restaurant area.

For this incident, Fennelly was charged with third degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief. He was held on this incident on another $50,000 bond.

Fennelly appeared at Bristol Superior Court for both warrants on Feb. 10.