Town officials discuss the State of the Town at Hawks Landing

Town Council chair Michael Riccio delivered the State of the Town address to a crowded room at Hawk’s Landing last Thursday, Feb. 16. Championing Southington on many accounts, he provided facts and figures on everything from finances, public schools, open space, town departments, public safety, green energy initiatives, and economic development.

Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, the State of the Town breakfast offered local politicians, government officials, agencies, and organizations the opportunity to hear Riccio’s address.

The full report will be in next week’s Observer.