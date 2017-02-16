Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Feb. 15

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Feb. 15. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Basketball: The Lady Knights will enter the postseason tonight when they play at #2 Middletown (18-2, 16-2) at 6 p.m. in the first round of the CCC tournament. Other first-round matchups include the following: #16 Simsbury (12-8, 10-8) at #1 Enfield (19-1, 17-1); #14 Rocky Hill (13-7, 11-7) at #3 Hall (17-3, 15-3); #13 Windsor (11-9, 11-7) at #4 Glastonbury (17-3, 15-3); #12 Wethersfield (13-7, 12-6) at #5 Conard (16-4, 14-4); #11 South Windsor (12-8, 12-6) at #6 Bristol Eastern (15-5, 14-4); #10 Newington (13-7, 13-5) at #7 RHAM (15-5, 14-4); and #9 Farmington (13-7, 13-5) at #8 E.O. Smith (15-5, 14-4).

Ice Hockey: The Warrior-Knights dropped their second-straight game after suffering their first shutout, 4-0, of the season at Watertown-Pomperaug (12-3). The Indians are currently third in Division II. Watertown-Pomperaug split the first and third periods with a pair of goals in each. Zach Monti saved 37 shots on goal. Hall-Southington took 42 shots on goal and committed two of the four penalties in the game. The Warrior-Knights will wrap up the week when they host Shepaug-Litchfield-Thomaston-Nonnewaug (0-17) on Saturday, Feb. 18. Hall-Southington is currently 6-8-3 overall.

Indoor Track & Field: After the state meet was moved to later dates twice due to inclement weather, the Knights finally competed at the Class LL championship at Hillhouse High School in New Haven. The Lady Knights tied for 11th with 14 points with Norwich Free Academy and Newtown. Danbury (64) won the girls state title, followed by Glastonbury (61) as runner-up. The Blue Knights did not place in the points. Danbury (116) won the boys state title as well, followed by Greenwich (46) as runner-up. Southington sent 18 Lady Knights in 12 events and 12 Blue Knights in eight events. Amanda Howe and Megan Biscoglio were the only Southington athletes to advance to the state open. Howe finished runner-up to Samantha Stevens (41’7.5”) of Shelton in the shot put with a throw of 39 feet. Biscoglio placed fourth in the pole vault with a height of 10 feet and six inches, behind Lia Zavattaro (11’) of Greenwich, Lauren Russo (11’) of Newtown, and Kelsie Hall (10’6”) of Norwich Free Academy. Other top performances included a personal best from Kate Kemnitz (5th, 3:11.53) in the 1000m, Anthony Mondo (7th, 19’7”) in the long jump, and Isabella Scalise (13th, 5:42.86) in the 1600m. Southington’s top finishes in the relays came from the 1600m sprint medley. Tayler Riddick, Rylee Van Epps, Natalie Verderame, and Kemnitz took eighth (4:31.83) with a personal best, and Ian Agnew, Kolby Rogers, Teagan Duffy, and Shane Leone took 10th (3:56.8). Howe and Biscoglio will return to Hillhouse on Monday, Feb. 20 to represent Southington at the state open. Howe is seeded third in the shot put behind Brittany Jones (43’0.5”) of Bloomfield and Stevens. Biscoglio is seeded sixth behind Amy-Erin Zadroga (12’) of Tolland, Russo, Zavattaro, Tyra Finkeldey (10’6”) of Old Saybrook, and Hall. The meet is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.