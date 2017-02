A regional church choir festival concert has been rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. It will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church, 35 Center St., Meriden. Andrew Brochu, Choral Director at Avon High School will direct the 70 voice choir made up of singers from several local churches. The program will include anthems in many styles. The festival is sponsored and organized by the Waterbury Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, and is free of charge.