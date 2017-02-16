Obituary: Harriet E. Schofield, 84

Harriet E. Schofield, 84, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 6, 2017.

She was born in Quincy, MA on October 31, 1932 to the late Ernest M. and Barbara H. (King) Hussey. Harriet grew up on the Cape and always loved the beach. She also enjoyed reading and spending time with her friends.

She is survived by her three sons: Stephen, Michael, and David Nash; her two daughters; Joy Solana and Kerry Durso, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Ann McAvoy and her brother David Richard Hussey.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Harriet’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Resource Center, 1261 S. Main St, Plantsville, CT 06479.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at the Barnes Chapel at West Cemetery, 49 Pound St. Bristol, CT. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

