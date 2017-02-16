Obituary: Elizabeth ‘Betty’ (McAllister) Lewis, 92

Elizabeth “Betty” (McAllister) Lewis, 92, passed away on February 10, 2017at the Cheshire Regional Rehabilitation Center.

Betty was born on September 5, 1924 to her parents, the late Howard and Casilda (Brahem) McAllister. She grew up in the Buffalo, NY area and moved to Southington in 1967.

For several decades, she could be found searching for the perfect antique or piece of jewelry at tag sales and flea markets. Saturday mornings were spent “tagging” with dear friends. Later, she went into the antique business selling at several flea markets in the area. She continued working until she was 90 years old.

Betty is survived by she leaves behind a loving son, James Lewis of Southington, granddaughter Jennifer Amalfa of Middletown, her husband Tim and their daughters, Skye and Morgan. She also leaves behind her step-daughter, Sally Repec and her husband Joe, their children and grandchildren Donald, Joey, Donna, Heather, Jamie and Jillian; a sister Shirley Westenfield of Buffalo, NY as well as several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lewis and four brothers.

Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com