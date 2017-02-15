Warrior-Knights are peaking for the postseason

The Warrior-Knight ice hockey team came away with a pair of wins and a tie over this past week, but one of those wins had Hall-Southington thinking about the Division III title a little earlier around this time of the year.

Win vs. Woodstock

FEB. 6—The Warrior-Knights began the week with their biggest win of the season after they earned a one-point triumph, 3-2, over Woodstock Academy at home on Monday. Coming into the game, the Centaurs were the top team in Division III.

After a scoreless first period, the Centaurs broke the ice by putting the first puck into the back of the net with a goal late in the second period. Dusty Kilgore gave the Warrior-Knights a one goal lead, 2-1, with a pair of scores early in the third period, 13 seconds apart from one another.

The Centaurs knotted the score at 2-2 with a goal moments later, but Will Carpenter scored the go-ahead goal with a little over five and half minutes to play in the contest.

Brendan Moore, Nate Zmarlicki, and Graham Kennedy contributed with assists. Zach Monti saved 28 shots on goal. Hall-Southington took 26 shots on goal. There were no penalties committed by either team in the game.

Win at Redhawks

FEB. 8—The Warrior-Knights hit the road for Norwich Free Academy a couple days later where they earned their second-straight win with a 3-1 victory over the Redhawks. The Redhawks were sixth in Division III heading into the game.

Following a scoreless first period, a pair of goals from Miles Aronow and Michael DiPietro midway through the second period put the Warrior-Knights out in front. A score from Drew Booth early in the third period capped off Hall-Southington’s victory before the Redhawks scored their only goal of the contest late in the period.

Anthony Abbatiello, Jeremy Fortin, Booth, and Carpenter contributed with assists. Monti saved 15 shots on goal. Hall-Southington took 57 shots on goal and committed six of the nine penalties in the game.

Tie at Enfield co-op

FEB. 11—The Warrior-Knights closed out the week by settling with their third tie of the season after drawing, 3-3, with Enfield-East Granby-Stafford (3-9-2) at the Enfield Twin Rinks on Saturday.

The Eagles jumped on the scoreboard first with a goal late in the opening period. However, the Warrior-Knights went on a 3-0 run from goals by Andrew Mitchell (2) in the second period and a score by Fortin a little over a minute into the third period.

Later in the third period, the Eagles tied the game at 3-3 with a pair of goals. The second goal came on a power play after the Warrior-Knights were shorthanded from an interference call.

Kilgore (2), Fortin, and DiPietro contributed with assists. Monti saved 22 shots on goal. Hall-Southington took 38 shots on goal and committed five of the 10 penalties in the game. A pair of penalties were committed by both teams in overtime.

With five regular season games remaining, the Warrior-Knights are two wins shy of clinching a playoff berth. The Warrior-Knights will look to qualify for the Division III tournament next week with games against Farmington Valley (12-2), Watertown-Pomperaug (11-3), and Shepaug-Litchfield-Thomaston-Nonnewaug (0-15).

Watertown-Pomperaug is currently third in Division II with Farmington Valley right behind in fourth. Hall-Southington is currently 6-6-3 overall.