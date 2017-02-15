Swimmers are still undefeated

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Blue Knight swimming and diving team celebrated senior night by remaining undefeated with their ninth win of the season in their lone meet of the week on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Southington went to exhibition races with three events remaining and cruised to a 90-72 victory over Simsbury.

“It’s the most important meet of every season,” said Southington coach Evan Tuttle. “Win or lose and perform well or not, we’re given the opportunity to recognize the senior class for everything they’ve done. I was very happy to see a packed house here today to share that celebration with us.”

Southington finished with a dozen best times.

The following seniors were honored during the meet: Katie Bauer, Kyle Chinigo, Kornelia Jez, Nick Kelley, Joey Savarese, Adrian Swinicki, Zack Blake (Captain), Victoria Duszak (Captain), PJ Ramsey (Captain), Jon Symecko (Captain).

“I told them how much I appreciate them and how grateful I am for who they are as a team,” said Tuttle. “They always make me proud.”

The following finished first: Brendon Egan in the 200 freestyle (1:57.59); Ramsey in the 50 freestyle (24.39) and 100 fly (58.93); Blake in the 100 freestyle (53.25); Derek Melanson in the 500 freestyle (5:19.27); Tyler Heidgerd, Savarese, Ramsey, and Blake in the 200 medley relay (1:50.81); Blake, Kelley, Brian Egan, and Ramsey in the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.96); and Heidgerd, Melanson, Brian Egan, and Brendon Egan in the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.32).

Tuttle is still enjoying the best start he’s ever had with the boys swimming and diving program, as the Knights are now 9-0 on the year. But according to Tuttle, this team is undoubtedly the best team he’s ever had in his years at Southington.

After the Southington’s girls swimming and diving team was presented with the Western Connecticut Swim Officials Association Sportsmanship Award as the Eastern Recipient of the Tim Walsh Memorial Award at the beginning of the winter season, the boys team took that to heart.

“It’s not to say that we haven’t had great teams in the past,” the coach said. “I’d like to argue that we’ve had great teams each year. But in terms of the numbers, the depth of talent, and the passion that these kids have for this sport, they’re arguably the best team we’ve had in all aspects of that term.”

The Knights will be back in the pool when they travel to Farmington for their lone meet of the week on Tuesday, Feb. 14. But for Tuttle and his team, this is not just another regular season meet. Like a meet against Hall and Conard, this will be no different.

“We just have to keep doing what we’re doing,” said Tuttle. “We’ve been preparing well for each meet, especially for those tough conference meets. It’s going to be another one of those next week against Farmington.”

