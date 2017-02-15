Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Feb. 14

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, Feb. 14. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: The Blue Knights suffered their second-straight loss after falling, 58-43, at Tolland (13-5). The Eagles are currently seventh in the CCC and eighth in Class M. Tolland led, 34-23, at halftime, but both teams scored just four points in the fourth quarter. As a team, the Knights finished the game with nine three-pointers. Brendan Taylor paced the offense with 19 points on four threes and went 3-for-4 from the foul line. Andrew Lohneiss was not far behind with 17 points on four threes. The Knights will look to clinch a spot in the CCC tournament when they wrap up the week with a home game against divisional Conard (4-13) on Thursday, Feb. 16 and road game at divisional Hall (9-9) on Friday, Feb. 17.

Girls Basketball: The Lady Knights rounded out their season by clinching the CCC tournament with a comfortable 65-32 win at Northwest Catholic (8-12). The Knights led, 39-13, heading into halftime, scoring 26 points in the first quarter. Nine Southington players scored in the game. As a team, the Knights finished the game with 10 three-pointers. Hartlee Meier marshaled the offense with 15 points on a pair of threes and went 3-for-3 from the foul line, scoring 12 of her 15 points in the first quarter. Maggie Meehan backed Meier with 13 points on three threes. Brianna Harris contributed with 11 points on a pair of threes. The Knights will play No. 2 Middletown (18-2) on the road as the 13th seed in the first round of the conference tournament on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Enfield (19-1) is the top seed. Glastonbury (17-3, 11-13) and Hall (17-3, 11-3) shared the CCC Central Blue divisional title, while Conard (16-4, 10-4) finished as runner-up. Farmington (13-7, 12-3) was the top team in the CCC Central region. Southington tied for fourth in the CCC Central Blue division and finished the regular season with an overall record of 12-8 (5-5 home, 7-3 away), going 7-7 in the CCC Central region and 4-4 in the CCC Central Blue division.

Boys Swimming & Diving: The Blue Knights continued to roll through their CCC South White divisional foes by remaining undefeated on the year with their 10th win in a 95-86 victory at Farmington. The following finished first: Derek Melanson in the 200 individual medley (2:12.48); Chase Galayda in a diving (226.95); PJ Ramsey in the 100 fly (59.88); Tyler Heidgerd in the 500 freestyle (5:27.17); Evan Bender in the 100 backstroke (1:00.86); Brendon Egan, Joe Savarese, Ramsey, and Bender in the 200 medley relay (1:49.06); and Zack Blake, Brian Egan, Bender, and Heidgerd in the 400 freestyle relay (3:41.01). Galayda qualified for the Class LL meet with his mark in diving. The Knights will be back in the water next week when they close out the regular season at Northwest Catholic on Tuesday, Feb. 21.