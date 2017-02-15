Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Feb. 13

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Feb. 13. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Basketball: The Lady Knights earned their 11th win of the season with a 68-54 victory over Suffield (18-2) at home in their second non-conference game of the year. Suffield is the top team in Class M. The Knights led, 38-23, at halftime and put up 21 points in both the first and third quarters. As a team, the Knights finished the game with 10 three-pointers and went 8-for-11 from the foul line. Janette Wadolowski paced the offense with 26 points on a pair of threes and went 4-for-4 from the foul line. Hartlee Meier backed Wadolowski with 16 points on five threes. Maggie Meehan contributed with 12 points on a pair of threes. The Knights will look to clinch a spot in the CCC tournament when they close out the regular season with a road game at regional Northwest Catholic (7-12) on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Southington is currently 11-8 overall.

Ice Hockey: The Warrior-Knights dropped their seventh game of the season after suffering a 4-1 loss to Farmington Valley (13-2) at home. Farmington Valley is currently fourth in Division II. Miles Aronow scored Hall-Southington’s lone goal of the game—assisted by Andrew Mitchell—early in the first period. The Generals went on a 4-0 run with a pair of goals in the second and third periods. Zach Monti saved 21 shots on goal. Hall-Southington took 15 shots on goal and committed the only two penalties in the game. With four regular season games remaining, the Warrior-Knights are two games shy of clinching a playoff berth. They will look to qualify for the Division III tournament when they wrap up the week with a road game at Watertown-Pomperaug (11-3) on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and home game against Shepaug-Litchfield-Thomaston-Nonnewaug (0-16) on Saturday, Feb. 18. Watertown-Pomperaug is currently third in Division II. Hall-Southington is currently 6-7-3 overall.