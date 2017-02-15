A winter wonderland…finally

While most of Southington was digging out from the first major snowstorm of the season, local skiers and snowboarders were taking advantage of the fresh powder at Mount Southington. Brendan Bougie, left, a student at Kennedy Middle School and Dominic Slater, right, a student at DePaolo put aside their school rivalries to enjoy a day on the slopes. The snow was a welcome sight to ski area officials. Mount Southington Ski Area is boasting the best conditions of the winter.

Photos by KELLY MAY DEL DEBBIO