Weekly scoreboard for the Feb. 17 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, Feb. 6 and Sunday, Feb. 12. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Boys Basketball

Southington 60, Avon 54

Monday, Feb. 6

At Avon

Southington 15 10 19 16 — 60

Avon 14 15 13 12 — 54

SOUTHINGTON (60)—Jeremy Mercier, 6-4-16; Brendan Taylor, 2-5-9; Andrew Lohneiss, 4-4-14; Tim O’Shea, 1-2-4; Colin Burdette, 4-0-8; Jack Herms, 2-1-5; Mike Mauro, 1-2-4; Will Barmore, 0-0-0. Totals: 20-18-60.

AVON (54)—Ryan Bartkienicz, 2-0-4; Robbie Zacchio, 0-0-0; Charlie Reiss, 5-2-13; Jordan Williams, 10-1-25; Riley Walter, 2-0-4; Mark Cierniewski, 0-0-0; Brett Muni, 0-2-2; Connor Harris, 0-0-0; Henry Shrecengost, 3-0-6. Totals: 22-5-54.

Three point field goals— SHS (2): Lohneiss (2). AHS (5): Reiss, Williams (4).

Records—AHS, 6-10. SHS, 7-7.

Southington 41, Bulkeley 40

(Overtime)

Wednesday, Feb. 8

At Southington

Bulkeley 10 10 09 03/8 — 40

Southington 08 09 03 12/9 — 41

BULKELEY (40)—Edwin Khaldun, 2-1-5; James Sage, 1-0-2; Gary Taquan, 1-0-2; Moises Hernandez, 4-0-12; Matt Ormsby, 7-3-19; Dorian Chaney, 0-0-0. Totals: 15-4-40.

SOUTHINGTON (41)—Jeremy Mercier, 5-0-10; Brendan Taylor, 1-0-3; Andrew Lohneiss, 4-0-9; Tim O’Shea, 1-2-4; Colin Burdette, 4-0-9; Jack Herms, 2-0-6; Mike Mauro, 0-0-0; Will Barmore, 0-0-0. Totals: 17-2-41.

Three point field goals— BHS (6): Hernandez (4), Ormsby (2). SHS (5): Taylor, Lohneiss, Burdette, Herms (2).

Records—SHS, 8-7. BHS, 7-10.

Farmington 50, Southington 45

Friday, Feb. 10

At Farmington

Southington 15 03 14 13 — 45

Farmington 11 11 13 15 — 50

SOUTHINGTON (45)—Jeremy Mercier, 5-0-10; Brendan Taylor, 1-2-5; Andrew Lohneiss, 5-3-18; Tim O’Shea, 1-1-3; Colin Burdette, 3-0-7; Jack Herms, 1-0-2; Mike Mauro, 0-0-0; Cam Clynes, 0-0-0; Joe Koczera, 0-0-0. Totals: 16-6-45.

FARMINGTON (50)—Nick Teixeira, 2-4-9; Jalen Robinson, 3-0-6; Ryan Chaves, 1-0-3; Isaah McKinley Jones, 3-4-10; Brendan Walsh, 1-0-3; Clayton Herr, 3-1-8; Kevin Dunst, 3-2-10; Jake Sytulek, 0-1-1; Alex Pittsley, 0-0-0. Totals: 16-12-50.

Three point field goals— SHS (7): Taylor, Lohneiss, (5), Burdette. FHS (6): Teixeira, Chaves, Walsh, Herr, Dunst (2).

Records—SHS, 8-8. FHS, 5-12.

Girls Basketball

Southington 57, Avon 32

Monday, Feb. 6

At Southington

Avon 04 10 13 05 — 32

Southington 22 12 14 09 — 57

AVON (32)—Emma Brown, 1-0-2; Kendra Hardell, 1-1-3; Lauren Jeandell, 0-0-0; Sophie Begleiter, 1-0-2; Sophie Agrilar, 0-0-0; Marita Galliher, 1-0-2; Carly Carpino, 2-0-4; Abby St.Onge, 4-0-8; Taylor Aiello, 2-0-5; Olivia Donahue, 0-0-0; Heather McGrire, 2-0-6. Totals: 14-1-32.

SOUTHINGTON (57)—Brianna Harris, 2-0-4; Hailey Morelli, 0-0-0; Maggie Meehan, 7-0-19; Katie D’Agostino, 0-1-1; Kristen Longley, 1-0-2; Diane Williams, 0-0-0; Madison Hulten, 1-2-4; Hartlee Meier, 6-3-18; Megan Mikosz, 0-2-2; Mackenzie Coppola, 0-0-0; Callie Grendon, 0-0-0; Janette Wadolowski, 2-3-7. Totals: 19-11-57.

Three point field goals— AHS (3): Aiello, McGrire (2). SHS (8): Meehan (5), Meier (3).

Records—SHS, 9-7. AHS, 2-14.

Southington 60, Bulkeley 19

Wednesday, Feb. 8

At Bulkeley HS, Hartford

Southington 14 10 23 13 — 60

Bulkeley 11 04 02 02 — 19

SOUTHINGTON (60)—Brianna Harris, 0-0-0; Hailey Morelli, 0-1-1; Maggie Meehan, 7-1-19; Katie D’Agostino, 1-0-2; Kristen Longley, 1-0-2; Diane Williams, 1-0-2; Madison Hulten, 0-0-0; Hartlee Meier, 4-2-10; Megan Mikosz, 3-4-10; Janette Wadolowski, 7-0-14. Totals: 24-8-60.

BULKELEY (19)—Reagan Jacob, 2-0-4; Tiniah Dobson, 0-0-0; Adrianna Mercado, 0-0-0; Kristine Chin, 1-0-2; Daurelys Rivera, 4-0-8; Jamilah Ali, 1-0-3; Mo Samuels, 0-0-0; Tyanna Jiles, 0-2-2. Totals: 8-2-19.

Three point field goals— SHS (4): Meehan (4). BHS (1): Ali.

Records—SHS, 10-7. BHS, 1-18.

Farmington 57, Southington 50

Friday, Feb. 10

At Southington

Farmington 14 13 13 17 — 57

Southington 07 17 12 14 — 50

FARMINGTON (57)—Julia Borgida, 1-0-3; Mary Schoenherr, 6-7-19; Carolyn Ives, 0-0-0; Chardae Saunders, 1-2-4; Izzy Lipinski, 9-5-23; Erica Szydlick, 0-0-0; Rylee Fountain, 2-0-6; Amanda James, 1-0-2. Totals: 20-14-57.

SOUTHINGTON (50)—Brianna Harris, 3-0-6; Maggie Meehan, 7-0-16; Katie D’Agostino, 0-0-0; Kristen Longley, 0-0-0; Madison Hulten, 0-0-0; Hartlee Meier, 9-5-26; Janette Wadolowski, 1-0-2. Totals: 20-5-50.

Three point field goals— FHS (3): Borgida, Fountain (2). SHS (5): Meehan (2), Meier (3).

Records—FHS, 12-7. SHS, 10-8.

Ice Hockey

Hall-Southington 3, Woodstock Academy 2

Monday, Feb. 6

At Veteran’s Rink, West Hartford

Woodstock 00 01 01 — 02

Hall-Southington 00 00 03 — 03

First period—No scoring.

Second period—1, Nathan Deluca (Will Liscomb, Douglas Newton), WA, 4:45.

Third period—2, Dusty Kilgore (Brendan Moore), H-S, 14:30; 3, Kilgore (Nate Zmarlicki), H-S, 14:17; 4, Ryan Black, WA, 10:30; 5, Will Carpenter (Graham Kennedy), H-S, 5:37.

Penalties—None.

Shots—WA, 30. H-S, 26

Saves—Carson Hadley, WA, 23. Zach Monti, H-S, 28.

Records—WA, 12-1-1. H-S, 5-6-2.

Hall-Southington 3, Redhawks 1

Wednesday, Feb. 8

At Norwich Free Academy

Hall-Southington 00 02 01 — 03

Redhawks 00 00 01 — 01

First period—No scoring.

Second period—1, Miles Aronow (Anthony Abbatiello, Jeremy Fortin), H-S, 8:15; 2, Michael DiPietro (Drew Booth), H-S, 7:30.

Third period—3, Booth (Will Carpenter), H-S, 12:12; 4, Andrew Bannon, RH, 5:16.

Penalties—H-S, 6 (12:00). RH, 3 (6:00).

Shots—H-S, 57. RH, 16.

Saves—Ben Amor, H-S, 54. Zach Monti, RH, 15.

Records—H-S, 6-6-2. RH, 8-8.

Hall-Southington 3, Enfield-E.Granby-Stafford 3

(Overtime)

Saturday, Feb. 11

At Enfield Twin Rinks

Hall-Southington 00 02 01/0 — 03

Enfield-E.Granby-Stafford 01 00 02/0 — 03

First period—1, Joey Partridge (Zach Hacia, Tyler Cowee), E-EG-S, 10:21.

Second period—2, 15 (3), H-S, 1:38; 3, 15 (10, 11), H-S, 12:10.

Third period—4, 3 (11), H-S, 1:09; 5, Patrick Fleming (Partridge), E-EG-S, 7:10; 6, Robert Vose (Cameron Gaylor, Ryan Murphy), E-EG-S, 12:36.

Overtime—No scoring.

Penalties—H-S, 5 (10:00). E-EG-S, 5 (10:00).

Shots—H-S, 38. E-EG-S, 25

Saves—Zach Monti, H-S, 22. Mason Holt, E-EG-S, 35.

Records—H-S, 6-6-3. E-EG-S, 3-9-2.

Boys Swimming

Southington 90, Simsbury 72

Wednesday, Feb. 8

At Southington YMCA

200 med relay—1, Southington (Tyler Heidgerd, Joey Saverese, PJ Ramsey, Zack Blake), 1:50.81; 2, Southington (Derek Melanson, Julie Duszak, Jacob Holbrook, Evan Bender); 3, Simsbury.

200 free—1, Brendon Egan, Southington, 1:57.59; 2, Molly Egan, Simsbury; 3, Quintin Kimmel, Southington; 4, Ben Wakefield, Southington; 5, Tim Cody, Simsbury.

200 IM—1, James Huang, Simsbury; 2, Melanson, Southington; 3, Heidgerd, Southington; 4, Brian Egan, Southington; 5, Stephen Jiminez, Simsbury.

50 free—1, Ramsey, Southington, 24.39; 2, Nick Kelley, Southington; 3, Daniel Greenberg, Southington; 4, Jimmy Salina, Simsbury; 5, Savarese, Southington.

100 fly—1, Ramsey, Southington, 58.93; 2, Bri. Egan, Southington; 3, Corben Braun, Simsbury; 4, Holbrook, Southington; 5, Joanne Nicholson, Simsbury.

100 free—1, Blake, Southington, 53.25; 2, Heidgerd, Southington; 3, Bender, Southington; 4, Salina, Simsbury; 5, Ryan Ho, Simsbury.

500 free—1, Melanson, Southington, 5:19.27; 2, Bre. Egan, Southington; 3, M. Egan, Simsbury; 4, Kimmel, Southington; 5, Alberto Suarez, Simsbury.

200 free relay—1, Southington (Blake, Kelley, Bri. Egan and Ramsey), 1:38.96; 2, Simsbury; 3, Southington (Holbrook, Alexander Kuhr, Kyle Buchanan, Tom Tsangarides).

100 back—exhibition.

100 breast—exhibition.

400 free relay—exhibition.

Record—Southington, 9-0 (3-0).

Wrestling

Southington 62, New Britain 18

Wednesday, Feb. 8

At New Britain

106—Caleb Brick, forfeit.

113—Jacob Cardozo, SHS, pin Joseph Padilla, NB, 1:01.

120—Jason Brault, pin Jordyn Rowe, NB, 3:44.

126—Elijah Watson, NB, pin Devin Lord, SHS, 1:06.

132—Shaun Wagner, SHS, pin Raul Mateo, NB, 3:32.

138—Nick Mangene, SHS, forfeit.

145—Caleb Chesanow, SHS, forfeit.

152—Austin Abacherli, SHS, forfeit.

160—Paul Calo, SHS, pin Ben Buinickes, NB, 0:46.

170—Sam Mena, SHS, pin Jovany Rodriguez, NB, 3:49.

182—Kamil Kuziora, SHS, forfeit.

195—Marquise Haythe, NB, pin Julian Robles, SHS, 1:09.

220—Rich Rivera, SHS, forfeit.

285—James Starr, SHS, pin Rafael Guzman, NB, 2nd period.

Records—SHS, 14-2.

Gymnastics

Valentine Invitational Meet

Friday, Feb. 10

At Farmington Valley Gymnastics, Plainville

TEAM RESULTS

Team scores—1, Southington, 132.3; 2, South Windsor, 131.65; 3, Glastonbury, 130.55; 4, Conard, 129.2; 5, Farmington, 126.95; 6, Wethersfield, 126.7; 7, Hall, 92.3.

Vault

Glastonbury (33.8)—1, Brianna Feldman, 8.6; 2, Emily Graef, 8.5; 3, Julianna Tierinni, 8.4; 4, Aydan Sullivan, 8.3.

Southington (33.4)—1 (tie), Kayla Birmingham and Taryn Meenan, 8.5; 3, Rachel Williams, 8.3; 4, Victoria Verrilli, 8.1.

South Windsor (33.3)—1 (tie), Serika Govani and Lauren Benson, 8.4; 3, Carissa Hebler, 8.3; 4, Patricia Gerich, 8.2.

Conard (32.8)—1 (tie), Briana Paparazzo and Isa Glynn, 8.4; 3, Brynn Sherry, 8.3; 4, Allison Gilson, 7.7.

Wethersfield (32.2)—1, Nikki Arcari, 8.5; 2, Erin Nargi, 8.2; 3, Abby Sullivan, 7.9; 4, Sarah Gordon, 7.6.

Farmington (31.6)—1, Brittany Chen, 8.6; 2, Dayna Deakin, 7.9; 3, Allie Daugherty, 7.6; 4, Izzy Ruban, 7.5.

Hall (29)—1, Hope Raney, 8.0; 2, Katie Mahoney, 7.2; 3, DeAhna Fisher, 7.0; 4, Alex Bradley, 6.8.

Bars

Glastonbury (32.9)—1, Ashley Zimmerman, 8.7; 2 (tie), Graef and Aydan Sullivan, 8.3; 4, Kashvi Shah, 7.6.

South Windsor (32.8)—1, Gerich, 8.9; 2, Hebler, 8.5; 3, Govani, 8.3; 4, Benson, 7.1.

Farmington (32.25)—1, Karissa Rovella, 8.8; 2, Anna Mihalek, 8.75; 3, Chen, 7.4; 4, Deakin, 7.3.

Southington (32.2)—1, Kat Rothstein, 8.5; 2, Birmingham, 8.1; 3, Williams, 8.0; 4, Megan Walsh, 7.6.

Conard (31.6)—1, Sherry, 8.4; 2, Glynn, 8.0; 3, Paparazzo, 7.8; 4, Gilson, 7.4.

Wethersfield (30.7)—1, Sullivan, 8.6; 2, Nargi, 7.8; 3, Jessica Pratt, 7.2; 4, Kelly Scales, 7.1.

Hall (14.2)—1, Raney, 5.0; 2, Bradley, 4.7; 3, Fisher, 4.5.

Beam

South Windsor (33.1)—1 (tie), Hebler and Benson, 8.4; 3, Govani, 8.2; 4, Gerich, 8.1.

Southington (32.8)—1, Williams, 8.8; 2, Rothstein, 8.4; 3, Walsh, 7.9; 4, Verrilli, 7.7.

Conard (31.4)—1, Paparazzo, 8.8; 2, Glynn, 8.3; 3, Sherry, 7.7; 4, Gilson, 6.6.

Wethersfield (30.6)—1, Sullivan, 8.0; 2, Nargi, 7.9; 3, Scales, 7.4; 4, Pratt, 7.3.

Farmington (30.3)—1, Rovella, 8.3; 2, Chen, 8.2; 3, Deakin, 7.0; 4, Nickole Morris, 6.5.

Glastonbury (30)—1, Graef, 8.4; 2 (tie), Zimmerman and Gina Prosetti, 7.3; 4, Sullivan, 7.0.

Hall (22.7)—1, Fisher, 6.2; 2, Raney, 5.7; 3, Cristina Palmeri, 5.5; 4, Catie McNamara, 5.3.

Floor

Southington (33.9)—1, Williams, 9.1; 2, Meenan, 8.45; 3, Rothstein, 8.35; 4, Birmingham, 8.0.

Glastonbury (33.85)—1, Graef, 8.85; 2 (tie), Tierinni and Feldman, 8.5; 4, Zimmerman, 8.0.

Conard (33.4)—1, Paparazzo, 9.0; 2 (tie), Glynn and Sherry, 8.3; 4, Grace Evans, 7.8.

Wethersfield (33.2)—1, Nargi, 8.8; 2, Sullivan, 8.7; 3, Pratt, 7.9; 4, Scales, 7.8.

Farmington (32.8)—1, Rovella, 8.4; 2, Chen, 8.2; 3, Deakin, 8.0; 4, Ruban, 7.0.

South Windsor (32.45)—1, Gerich, 8.65; 2, Hebler, 8.4; 3, Govani, 7.9; 4, Benson, 7.5.

Hall (26.4)—1, Raney, 7.7; 2, Palmeri, 7.0; 3, McNamara, 6.2; 4, Zoe Bradley, 5.5.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Vault—(39 athletes) 1 (tie), Brittany Chen, Farmington, and Brianna Feldman, Glastonbury, 8.6; 3 (tie), Emily Graef, Glastonbury, and Kayla Birmingham, Southington, and Taryn Meenan, Southington, and Nikki Arcari, Wethersfield, 8.5; 7 (tie), Briana Paparazzo, Conard, and Isa Glynn, Conard, and Serika Govani, SouthWindsor, and Lauren Benson, SouthWindsor, and Julianna Tierinni, Glastonbury, 8.4; 12, Rachel Williams, Southington, 8.3; 19 (tie), Victoria Verrilli, Southington, and Mychele Vailancourt, Southington, 8.1; 23, Kat Rothstein, Southington, 8.0.

Bars—(38 athletes) 1, Patricia Gerich, SouthWindsor, 8.9; 2 (tie), Karissa Rovella, Farmington, and Jordan Kermode, Rockville, 8.8; 4, Anna Mihalek, Farmington, 8.75; 5, Ashley Zimmerman, Glastonbury, 8.7; 6, Abby Sullivan, Wethersfield, 8.6; 7 (tie), Kat Rothstein, Southington, and Carissa Hebler, SouthWindsor, 8.5; 9, Brynn Sherry, Conard, 8.4; 10 (tie), Emily Graef, Glastonbury, and Serika Govani, SouthWindsor, and Aydan Sullivan, Glastonbury, 8.3; 13, Kayla Birmingham, Southington, 8.1; 14, Rachel Williams, Southington, 8.0; 19, Megan Walsh, Southington, 7.6; 25, Taryn Meenan, Southington, 7.2; 30, Jen Thai, Southington, 6.7.

Beam—(41 athletes) 1 (tie), Rachel Williams, Southington, and Briana Paparazzo, Conard, 8.8; 3 (tie), Kat Rothstein, Southington, and Emily Graef, Glastonbury, and Carissa Hebler, SouthWindsor, and Lauren Benson, SouthWindsor, 8.4; 7 (tie), Karissa Rovella, Farmington, and Isa Glynn, Conard, 8.3; 9 (tie), Serika Govani, SouthWindsor, and Brittany Chen, Farmington, 8.2; 13, Megan Walsh, Southington, 7.9; 15, Victoria Verrilli, Southington, 7.7; 19 (tie), Kayla Birmingham, Southington, and Taryn Meenan, Southington, 7.4.

Floor—(40 athletes) 1, Rachel Williams, Southington, 9.1; 2, Briana Paparazzo, Conard, 9.0; 3, Emily Graef, Glastonbury, 8.85; 4, Erin Nargi, Wethersfield, 8.8; 5 (tie), Abby Sullivan, Wethersfield, and Karissa Rovella, Farmington, 8.7; 7, Patricia Gerich, SouthWindsor, 8.65; 8 (tie), Emily Louro, RockyHill, and Julianna Tierinni, Glastonbury, and Brianna Feldman, Glastonbury, 8.5; 11, Taryn Meenan, Southington, 8.45; 13, Kat Rothstein, Southington, 8.35; 17, Kayla Birmingham, Southington, 8.0; 25, Victoria Verrilli, Southington, 7.8; 33, Jen Thai, Southington, 7.0.

All-Around—(26 athletes) 1, Rachel Williams, Southington, 34.2; 2, Emily Graef, Glastonbury, 34.05; 3, Briana Paparazzo, Conard, 34.0; 4, Patricia Gerich, SouthWindsor, 33.85; 5, Carissa Hebler, SouthWindsor, 33.6; 6, Kat Rothstein, Southington, 33.25; 7, Abby Sullivan, Wethersfield, 33.2; 8, Karissa Rovella, Farmington, 33.1; 9, Isa Glynn, Conard, 33.0; 10, Serika Govani, SouthWindsor, 32.8; 15, Kayla Birmingham, Southington, 32.0; 17, Taryn Meenan, Southington, 31.55; 37, Megan Walsh, Southington, 15.5; 45, Mychele Vailancourt, Southington, 8.1.