Vacuum thief turns himself into police

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 7:15 a.m., Albert Hayes, 38, of Southington, turned himself into Southington police after learning about a warrant for his arrest for the theft of eight Kirby vacuums.

The warrant stems from an investigation that began on Jan. 2 when police received a report of a burglary from Northeast Distributors, located at 1678 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. The warrant alleges that the store distributor reported someone entering the building through a damaged side window to steal the vacuums. The thief then allegedly exited the building through the same damaged window.

After reviewing the evidence, detectives began to doubt that the burglary actually occurred, so they turned their investigation toward Hayes, the store manager. It is also alleged that Hayes gave a false statement during the course of the investigation. Based on their findings, detectives applied for an arrest warrant.

Hayes was processed and charged with third degree criminal mischief, second degree larceny, and falsely reporting an incident in the second degree. He was released on a $5,000 bond and given a court appearance in Bristol Court for Feb. 21.