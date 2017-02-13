Obituary: Zora M. (Minor) Gura, 94

Zora M. (Minor) Gura, 94, of Plantsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at HOCC at New Britain. She was the loving wife of the late John C. Gura for nearly 46 years.

Born on Sept. 11, 1922 in Cheshire to the late Earl and Elizabeth (Caroll) Minor, she had been a longtime Plantsville resident.

Zora was a longtime parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church and a member of the Immaculata Womens’ Club. She was also a member of the Hannah Woodruff Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and a member of the Roaring 20’s Antique and Classic Car Club. She retired from the Southington School System where she worked as a paraprofessional for 15 years.

Zora is survived by her 3 children: daughter, Margaret Markowski and her husband William of Southington, daughter, Mary Gura of Plantsville and son, Clement Gura and his wife Phyllis of Plantsville and 5 grandchildren: Meghan Cucchiara and her husband Joseph of Boston, MA; Mary Record and her husband Christopher of Scarborough, ME; Karen Perzanowski and her husband Joseph Jr. of Plantsville; Christine Niedbala and her husband Gregory of Wethersfield; Caitlin Gura of Vienna, Austria; 1 great-granddaughter, Addison Zora Cucchiara and her niece Susan Rosi of Plantsville. She was predeceased by her sister, Helen Reinhard.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Zora’s memory may be made to Bread for Life, P.O. Box 925, Southington, CT 06489.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. from the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St. Southington. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Plantsville Funeral Home.

For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.