Obituary: John Tacinelli Sr., 65

John Tacinelli Sr., 65, of Southington, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at THOCC at New Britain General.

He was born in Southington on March 21, 1951, the son of Marie (Landino) Tacinelli and the late Anthony Tacinelli. He was a 1969 Graduate of Southington High School. John was the President of the Tacinelli Insurance Agency for over 30 years. He had a love of motorcycles and his dog “Lucky”.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his children, John Tacinelli Jr., Jill and husband Todd Lawson and Jodi and husband Peter Topa all of Southington and Jessica Tacinelli of Plainville, his grandchildren Owen, Gabriel, Veronica, Kendal, Parker, Jaelee and Ayden. He also leaves his sister Joanne Tacinelli and his brother Michael Tacinelli.

A Memorial Service will be held at 7 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. St. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4-7 pm.

Donations may be made in John’s memory to the American Heart Assoc. PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241

