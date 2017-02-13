Obituary: Brian K. Garrow, 60

Brian K. Garrow, 60, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2017 at his home.

Born on June 5, 1956 in Southington to the late Wendell and Elizabeth (Zygmunt) Garrow, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

Brian worked for many years as a painter at Martin Cabinets and Peter Webster Painters Inc.

He is survived by his daughter Michele Bresnahan and her husband Eric and his beloved grandson Evan of Waterbury and his longtime significant other, Mary Ellen McGloin of Southington. He is also survived by his sister, Wendy Zachariewicz of S. Meriden, his brother, Bruce Garrow of South Carolina, two nephews and his beloved dog, Petty Paws.

Donations in Brian’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association / American Stroke Association, 1 Union Street, Suite 301 Robbinsville, NJ 08691-4183.

Funeral services will be held privately. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.