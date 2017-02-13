Mulberry Gardens of Southington welcomes new executive director

When officials from Mulberry Gardens announced their new executive director, they said that Katie Mauriello “has a heart for older adults.” They traced her passion to her high school years when she became a certified nurse’s aide at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury.

From that time on, Mauriello has dedicated her career to helping older adults.

“We are delighted to welcome Katie to Mulberry Gardens,” said Hartford HealthCare Senior Services vice president Lisa Connolly, NHA, MS in a company press release. “Her philosophy is completely aligned with our core values, and her passion and enthusiasm for seniors is infectious.”

On Jan. 9, Mauriello took the reigns as the new executive director of Mulberry Gardens of Southington, located at 58 Mulberry St. in Plantsville. Mulberry Gardens of Southington, a not for profit assisted living, adult day and memory care community, is a member of Hartford HealthCare Senior Services.

“Mulberry Gardens is one of the best assisted living communities in the state,” Mauriello said in the press release. “I’m honored to be working here.”

Mauriello’s 20-plus-year career has been in senior living communities, primarily with Hartford HealthCare Senior Services on the marketing teams at The Orchards at Southington, Arbor Rose at Jerome Home in New Britain, and Cedar Mountain Commons in Newington.

She hit the ground running at Mulberry Gardens, focusing her first few weeks on getting to know the residents one-on-one. She starts each day with strolling the building, stopping to chat with residents and supporting staff in their work.

“I love to see residents and staff engaged in conversation or activities,” she said in the release. “Mulberry Gardens is a special place for residents and staff, and I wanted to be part of that.”

Mauriello is a resident of Bristol with her husband Joe and two sons, ages 9 and 11. She is active in the Bristol community with the PTA and McCabe Waters Little League. She also is a member of local chambers of commerce in the greater Central Connecticut area. She is a previous New Britain Rotarian and looks forward to joining the Southington Rotary.

For more information about Mulberry Gardens of Southington, visit mulberrygardens.org or call (860) 276-1020.