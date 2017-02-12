Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Feb. 11

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Feb. 11. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Ice Hockey: The Warrior-Knights settled with their third tie of the season after drawing, 3-3, with Enfield-East Granby-Stafford (3-9-2) at the Enfield Twin Rinks. With five regular season games remaining, the Warrior-Knights are two wins shy of clinching a playoff berth. The Warrior-Knights will look to qualify for the Division III tournament next week with games against regional Farmington Valley (12-2) on Monday, Feb. 13, Watertown-Pomperaug (11-3) on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Shepaug-Litchfield-Thomaston-Nonnewaug (0-15) on Saturday, Feb. 18. Watertown-Pomperaug is currently third in Division II with Farmington Valley right behind in fourth. Hall-Southington is currently 6-6-3 overall.

Indoor Track & Field: Due to inclement weather, the Class LL meet was moved from Sunday, Feb. 12 at 12:30 p.m. to Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. at Hillhouse High School in New Haven.

**Southington Winter Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0 (3-0).

Week 2—5-3 (2-3).

Week 3—10-8-1 (5-5-1).

Week 4—15-10-1 (5-2).

Week 5—22-13-1 (7-3).

Week 6—27-17-1 (5-4).

Week 7—36-18-1 (9-1).

Week 8—46-21-2 (10-3-1).

Week 9—54-23-3 (8-2-1).

Teams Qualified for State Tournament—Girls Basketball (10-8), Boys Basketball (8-8).

Female Athletes Qualified for State Meet:

55m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 7.86, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved); Adeline Kilgore, 7.78, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (2nd improved); Samantha Przybylski, 7.99, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved).

300m—Allison Brown, 46.54, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays; Natalie Verderame, 44.54 (1st improved), 1/6/17, Elm City Relays.

600m—Natalie Verderame, 1:48.79, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

1000m—Kate Kemnitz, 3:14.29, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (2nd improved).

1600m—Isabella Scalise, 5:42.38, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved).

4x200m Relay—Tayler Riddick, Jenna Sheehan, Adeline Kilgore, Samantha Przybylski, 1:54.22, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational (1st improved).

4x400m Relay—Kate Kemnitz, Allison Brown, Marissa Matthews, Natalie Verderame, 4:31.54, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational.

4x800m Relay—Sarah Minkiewicz, Anny Moquete, Brooke Lynch, Kate Kemnitz, 10:45.03, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

1600m Sprint Medley—Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz, 4:35.52, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays.

Shot Put—Amanda Howe, 39’11”, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational (1st improved); Trinity Cardillo, 30’3.5”, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

Long Jump—Tayler Riddick, 15’7”, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational (1st improved).

High Jump—Amanda Brocki, 4’8”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Allison Brown, 4’10”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays; Sydney Garrison, 4’8”, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

Pole Vault—Megan Biscoglio, 11’, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved).

Male Athletes Qualified for State Meet:

55m Dash—Tyson Harris, 6.83, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Tyler Cyr, 6.9, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational.

55m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 8.61, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

300m—Tyson Harris, 37, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational; Elijah Rodriguez, 38.93, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

600m—Jeffrey Hannigan, 1:29.44, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved).

1600m—Mark Murdy, 4:43.61, 1/21/17, SCC Coaches Invitational.

3200m—Mark Murdy, 10:18.54, 1/28/17, CCC Championship.

4x200m Relay—Ian Agnew, Tyson Harris, Elijah Rodriguez, Tyler Cyr, 1:39, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (2nd improved).

4x400m Relay—Cameron Coulombe, Teagan Duffy, Joe Verderame, Jeffrey Hannigan, 3:50.27, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved).

1600m Sprint Medley—Tyler Cyr, Tyson Harris, Joe Verderame, Shane Leone, 3:54, 1/6/17, Elm City Relays.

Long Jump—Ian Agnew, 20’2”, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational (1st improved); Tyler Cyr, 19’3” (1st improved), 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Tyson Harris, 20’6.25”, 1/13/17-1/14/17, East Coast Invitational (1st improved); Anthony Mondo, 20’3”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3; Kolby Rogers, 19’9”, 1/2/17, Hartford Public Developmental Meet 3.

Pole Vault—Zachary Burleigh, 11’, 1/28/17, CCC Championship (1st improved).

Swimmers Qualified for Class LL Meet:

200 Individual Medley—Brendon Egan, 2:09.64, 1/13/17, vs. East Catholic.

50 Freestyle—Zachary Blake, 23.6, 1/18/17, at Avon.

Diving—Emerson Suski, 207.95, 2/3/17, at Bristol Co-op (2nd improved); Kian Siadat, 161.1, 1/18/17, at Avon.

100 Backstroke—Tyler Heidgerd, 58.84, 2/1/17, vs. Hall (1st improved); Brendon Egan, 58.78, 1/13/17, vs. East Catholic; Derek Melanson, 59.85, 1/20/17, at East Hartford; Evan Bender, 59.85, 2/3/17, at Bristol Co-op.

Remaining Undefeated Teams—Gymnastics (6-0), Boys Swimming & Diving (9-0).