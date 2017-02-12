Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Feb. 10

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Feb. 10. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball: The Blue Knights dropped their eighth loss of the season to get back to .500 on the year after falling by five, 50-45, at Farmington (6-11). The Knights will be back on the court next week when they fight for better seeding in the Class LL tournament with games against Tolland (11-5) on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and divisional opponents Conard (3-13) on Thursday, Feb. 16 and Hall (8-9) on Friday, Feb. 17. Tolland is currently ninth in the CCC. Southington is currently 8-8 overall.

Girls Basketball: Southington’s four-game winning streak came to an end when the Lady Knights fell, 58-50, to Farmington (12-7) at home. The Southington girls wore custom pink jerseys in honor of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Mike Forgione was honored before the game for achieving his 200th win in seven years with the girls basketball program after the Knights qualified for the Class LL tournament by defeating Simsbury, 45-33, on the road on Friday, Feb. 3. The Indians led by three, 27-24, at halftime. Trailing by as much as 12 in the fourth quarter, the Knights went on an 8-0 run and got to within three after Hartlee Meier sunk a pair of free throws with 34.9 seconds to go in the contest. The Indians went to the foul line with 31.7 seconds and missed the front end of a one-and-one, but put back the rebound and went up, 55-50, pulling away with two more free throws. Only four players scored for Southington. Meier (7 rebounds, 3 assists) paced the offense with 26 points on a triad of three-pointers and went 5-for-7 from the foul line. Maggie Meehan (3 steals, 2 rebounds) contributed with 16 points on a pair of threes. Meehan came into the game with 999 points and became Forgione’s first 1,000-point scorer in his tenure with the program. The Indians outrebounded the Knights, 61-20, grabbing 37 offensive rebounds compared to Southington’s seven. The Indians also went 14-for-21 from the foul line, while the Knights went 5-for-9. The Knights will close out the regular season next week when they host Suffield (18-1) on Monday, Feb. 13 and hit the road the next day for NW Catholic (7-11). Suffield is currently the top team in Class M. With a win over NW Catholic, the Knights will clinch a spot in the CCC tournament. Southington is currently 10-8 overall.

Gymnastics: The Lady Knights conquered the CCC by winning the Valentine Invitational for the fifth-straight year, posting a score of 132.3 at Whiting Lane School in West Hartford. Southington edged out South Windsor (131.65) by 65 hundredths of a point. Glastonbury (130.55) placed third, followed by Conard (129.2), Farmington (126.95), Wethersfield (126.7), and Hall (92.3). Southington placed first on floor (33.9) and finished as runner-up on vault (33.4) and beam (32.8). South Windsor placed first on beam. Glastonbury placed first on vault and bars. Rachel Williams edged out Glastonbury’s Emily Graef (34.05) to finish first overall in all-around (34.2), marshaling the Knights on floor (1st, 9.1) and beam (T1st, 8.8). Kat Rothstein finished sixth overall in all-around (33.25) and paced the team on bars (T7th, 8.5). Kayla Birmingham finished 15th overall in all-around (32). Taryn Meenan finished a couple spots behind in 17th (31.55). Both led the Knights by tying for third on vault (8.5). Kaitlyn O’Donnell has five Valentine Invitational titles in her five-year tenure with Southington and has yet to lose a single regular season meet, currently holding a coaching record of 32-0 with the program. The Knights will look to remain undefeated when they close out the regular season next week with a road trip to Glastonbury on Friday, Feb. 17. Southington is currently 6-0 overall.