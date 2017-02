The Raya Clinic and The Mangia Faccia Society teamed up for a joint toy drive to benefit Toys for Tots. From left, Sgt. Timothy Dallas USMC, Mangia Faccia chair Vinny Nanfito, Dr. Jeana Forant, Dr. Stacey Raya, Dr. Yojana Shahi, Dr. Marcus Yancoskie, and Staff Sgt. Dee.