Obituary: Michael Thomas Skridulis, 50

Michael Thomas Skridulis, 50, of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at the HOCC at New Britain after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Michael was born in Waterbury, the son of Charles J. Skridulis Jr. and the late Mary Jane (Longo) Skridulis. He graduated from Goodwin Tech in New Britain. He was employed by Jet Tool and Cutter. Mike enjoyed watching car racing, riding motorcycles, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Southington Sportsman Club for over 10 years and a member of the NRA Mike was a member of the Southington Jaycee’s for many years and a two time Jaycee of the year.

In addition to his father with whom he made his home, he leaves a brother Joseph Skridulis and wife Gloria of Waterbury, two sisters Rita and husband Michael Fasci of Bristol and Beth Skridulis of Waterbury as well as nieces and nephews Amber and husband Ramon Vargus, Angelina and Anthony Fasci, Joseph, Jared, Jacqueline and Thomas Skridulis and great nieces and nephews Noah Vargus, Jayden Skridulis and Demarion and Talia Heyward.

A special thanks to all of his friends for support and a special thanks to Brian of DN Cycle LLC and Alan Pastriana of Pastriana Unlimited LLC for converting his bike and allowing him to continue to enjoy his love for riding.

A service will be held on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017 at 4:30 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Calling hours will be on Sunday, from 1pm until the time of the service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105

